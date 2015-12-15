OPEX® Corporation to Demonstrate Its Advanced Warehouse Automation Technology at MODEX 2024, Featuring the Launch of Its Newest Solutions

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, will showcase its advanced Warehouse Automation solutions at MODEX 2024, the largest manufacturing and supply chain trade event, scheduled for March 11 through 14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.





“We look forward to participating in MODEX once again in 2024,” said Alex Stevens, President, Warehouse Automation, OPEX. “This gathering provides an ideal forum to engage with industry thought leaders, and to demonstrate the innovative solutions in our Warehouse Automation portfolio. We’re particularly excited to be introducing our most advanced sorting solutions yet at MODEX 2024.”

At MODEX Booth #B6602, OPEX will be exhibiting two of its premier solutions. Onsite will be the Infinity® automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), first introduced at MODEX 2022. Designed to reduce labor challenges, drive order accuracy, maximize existing space, and scale to meet demand, the Infinity AS/RS features unparalleled storage density, configurability, and flexibility. This next generation goods-to-person solution is ideal for multiple applications, including omni-channel distribution, store replenishment, micro-fulfillment, and ecommerce.

Making its debut at MODEX will be OPEX Corporation’s newest innovations in automated sortation. A press conference will be held in OPEX Booth #B6602 on Monday, March 11 at 10:30 am ET, where the company will unveil its latest technology. Onsite demonstrations will occur throughout the duration of the show.

OPEX will also host an educational session titled “The Future of Sortation” on Tuesday, March 12, from 2:30 to 3:25 pm ET in the Emerging Technologies Theater. During this session, Drew Stevens, Vice President, Global Business Development and Marketing, OPEX, will discuss the benefits of automating the sortation process and the various options available across the marketplace.

For nearly five decades, OPEX Corporation has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions that transform how business is conducted. OPEX continuously reimagines automation technology to help clients solve their most significant business challenges, today and in the future.

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

