Paul Mefford Promoted to VP of Construction at FTK

ALLEN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FTKConstruction—FTK Construction Services, a nationwide General Contractor specializing in Affordable Housing/LIHTC projects, is pleased to announce the promotion of Paul Mefford to Vice President of Construction, effective 2/1/2024.









In his role as Vice President of Construction, Mr. Mefford will oversee the Preconstruction and Financial Administration of projects in FTK’s three divisions: Affordable Housing Projects, Market Rate Renovations and Insurance Restoration Projects. Mefford assumes his new position after leading the Business Solutions focus at FTK for the last two years. In that role, Mefford was responsible for resolving process challenges, conducting contract reviews and estimating audits for an average of 250 projects annually for FTK. Mefford began his career with FTK in 2017 as a Project Estimator, quickly moving into implementing procedures and software to enhance the estimation process. Prior to joining FTK, he managed global logistic strategies with Paragon Offshore. Since 2017, Mefford worked diligently to develop FTK’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Project estimating processes, contributing to the completed contracts for over 5,300 units and $310,000,000 in contract value. Mefford graduated from Northwestern State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, then received his master’s degree in finance from Sam Houston State University.

Mefford is based out of the DFW area and enjoys spending his free time at his family ranch in Central Texas.

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a nationwide full-service General Contractor, with three divisions of Multifamily expertise: Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Preservation Projects, Multifamily Renovations and Disaster Services/Insurance related property damage restoration. FTK has completed projects in 33 states to date and has delivered over 5,300 Affordable Housing/LIHTC units. To learn more, visit our website at ftkconstructionservices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Contacts

Sales Inquiries: Kim Goodman



Kim.Goodman@ftkmail.com

Press Inquiries: Kayla Prine



Kayla.Prine@ftkmail.com