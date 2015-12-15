McNally Capital Announces Promotions of Six Team Members, Including Ravi Shah to Partner

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PrivateEquity–McNally Capital (“McNally”), a private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of six team members, including Ravi P. Shah to Partner. Ravi joined McNally Capital in 2016 and focuses on leading the investment team across the National Security, Aerospace, and Industrial Technology & Automation industries.





“We are thrilled to congratulate Ravi on his well-deserved promotion to Partner,” said Ward McNally, Founder, Co-CEO, and Managing Partner of McNally Capital. “Ravi is an integral member of the McNally team and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership. His deep expertise in negotiating and structuring transactions with our portfolio companies, passion for supporting our management teams’ visions, and commitment to upholding the firm’s values and culture have contributed significantly to building McNally’s reputation and delivering value to investors.”

Ravi co-led the creation of the firm’s investment thesis in National Security. He is instrumental in driving investments within that industry, including current portfolio companies Orbis, Xcelerate Solutions, FedData, and Altamira Technologies. Ravi also played a crucial role in driving the firm’s acquisition of Smith & Oby and Dedicated Computing, as well as the investment in and exit of Genesys Aerosystems. He is a member of McNally Capital’s Investment Committee.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to step into the role of Partner at McNally Capital. I feel grateful for the trust our investors and management teams have placed in us as their partners. I remain committed and look forward to continuing to serve our mission by partnering with owners and management teams to navigate the growth journey,” said Ravi Shah.

In addition to Ravi, five other team members have been promoted. Each colleague meets McNally Capital’s high leadership standards and has meaningfully contributed to driving distinctive performance for the firm’s investors and portfolio companies.

Michael P. Ember has been promoted to Principal. Mike and Ravi co-lead the execution of the firm’s National Security investment thesis in partnership with Nio Advisors, a McNally Capital industry partner. Mike joined the firm in 2017 and has helped lead diligence processes for McNally’s investments in Orbis, Xcelerate Solutions, FedData, and Altamira Technologies and their associated add-on acquisitions and refinancings. In addition, he led diligence, negotiations, and structuring for Xcelerate Solutions, a McNally Capital Fund II platform investment, and its recent merger with VMD Corp. Mike co-led the sale of ITS Logistics alongside Ward McNally. He currently leads the firm’s associate recruitment committee.

Sahil Mathur has been promoted to Vice President. He joined McNally Capital in 2020 and has successfully contributed to multiple investments, including Orbis, Xcelerate Solutions, and FedData, as well as the recent sales of AMI and Re-Sourcing. Sahil leads the day-to-day execution of the firm’s investment thesis within the Industrial Technology & Automation industry.

Zach Wood has been promoted to Vice President. He joined the firm in 2020 and focuses on evaluating and executing direct private equity investments and supporting portfolio companies. Zach led the diligence process for McNally’s investment in Smith & Oby and has contributed to various investments, including Orbis and Dedicated Computing, as well as the sale of ITS Logistics.

Luther Rice has been promoted to Senior Associate. He joined McNally Capital in 2022 and helped lead the diligence processes for McNally’s investment in Xcelerate, and its subsequent merger with VMD Corp. Luther has also contributed to the firm’s investment in Orbis.

Chad Mateja has been promoted to Accounting Manager. He joined McNally Capital in 2021 and is responsible for the finance functions of the firm’s funds and investment vehicles, including accounting, tax, and cash management.

“We are pleased to congratulate Ravi, Mike, Sahil, Zach, Luther, and Chad. These promotions come at an exciting time for McNally Capital as we further accelerate our growth and differentiation as a leading private equity manager and advisory firm,” added Ward. “I am proud of the team we have built and the meaningful contributions each one of them makes to our strong performance. Lou Rassey, our Co-CEO and Managing Partner, and I look forward to continuing our team’s collective efforts to empower and transform businesses.”

About McNally Capital

McNally Capital is a private equity firm based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm is currently investing out of its committed buyout fund, McNally Capital Fund II, LP.

McNally Capital is focused on acquiring lower middle-market businesses with $5 million to $20 million in EBITDA in the Aerospace & Defense/National Security, Industrial Products & Services, and Business Services industries. The firm seeks to apply its hands-on experience, institutional capabilities, and proprietary value creation framework to its portfolio companies to benefit management teams in their next phase of growth and build value for McNally Capital’s investors. The firm also leverages a deep bench of industry partners who provide incremental industry and operating knowledge.

Ward McNally founded the firm in 2008. He is a sixth-generation member of the McNally family, which proudly owned and operated Rand McNally & Company for over 100 years until its sale in 1997. These roots provide a deep appreciation of building and scaling companies that shape industries and endure for generations.

For more information, please visit www.mcnallycapital.com.

