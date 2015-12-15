JM Search Expands Dedicated Team Focused on Recruiting Highly Specialized Executives for Professional Services Businesses

The Firm welcomed new Partner, Gautam Vyas to support the expansion of the Professional Services Practice.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JM Search, the leading retained executive search firm for private equity, and other growth-oriented private and public organizations, announces the expansion of its team of experts dedicated to recruiting executives for professional services organizations. JM Search is seeing increased demand for key leaders within technology consulting, law firms, and tax, audit & accounting, and is committed to building a best-in-class team of experts that bring both industry and functional specialization to each engagement.





To support growing client demand across the professional services sector, JM Search recently welcomed Gautam Vyas as partner. Gautam is based out of Atlanta, GA and brings more than 25 years of management consulting, professional services, business, and operational leadership experience within financial services, banking, payments, capital markets, and the technology industry. Gautam will be focused on building out the Technology Professional Service segment of the practice alongside current practice leader and partner, Ben Millrood, a 35-year IT management consulting veteran, who joined JM Search after more than 16 years leading Gartner’s Commercial Industry Consulting business.

Prior to joining JM Search, Gautam served as president of Professional Services at FIS, a leading provider of technology solutions and services for merchants, banks, and capital market firms globally. He built and grew the global software and professional services business serving 2K+ clients and leading 4.5K employees across 27 countries and served on the Board of Reliance Trust Company. Prior to FIS, Gautam was SVP of Enterprise Alliances at Equifax, a global data, analytics, and technology company and one of the largest credit bureaus, and he served as a practice leader at EY, one of the Big Four professional services firm.

Over the last 40+ years, JM Search has prioritized industry and functional specialization and this announcement reflects the Firm’s commitment to specialization within sectors where there is growing client demand. The Professional Services team is comprised of former industry executives who have built expansive professional networks from decades of firsthand experience.

“JM Search has a tremendous growth story and track record in the professional service industry, and we are dedicated to bringing critical C-Suite, go-to-market, sales, marketing, and highly specialized delivery executives, like AI leaders to our clients,” said Ben Millrood. “By expanding our team and with the addition of Gautam, we’re solidifying our commitment to bringing true functional and industry expertise to every search we execute on.”

“I am excited to join a highly regarded and rapidly growing firm and partner with Ben Millrood and team to expand our professional services capabilities in the market,” said Vyas. “I look forward to supporting our clients to identify and attract top executive leaders. JM Search brings a remarkable culture, client centricity, and strong track record of stellar execution. They are perfectly positioned with its rich network and relationships and nimble and collaborative approach to move at market speed to meet our ever-evolving client needs.”

