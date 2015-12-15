Riley Goodman Promoted to VP, Finance and Information Technology at FTK

ALLEN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FTKConstruction—FTK Construction Services, a nationwide General Contractor specializing in Affordable Housing/LIHTC projects, is pleased to announce the promotion of Riley Goodman to Vice President of Finance and Information Technology. Mr. Goodman will oversee all financial operations for the company, along with all IT operations and systems for Preconstruction, Production and Administration. Goodman steps into his new role after previously holding the Director of Financial Operations position for FTK. In that role, Goodman led initiatives to enhance the accounts payable, expense processing and project close-out processes. He also redesigned the Power BI reporting procedures and oversaw IT equipment purchasing and issuance compliance, providing the administrative support systems for an average of 250 projects annually for FTK. Goodman began his career with FTK in 2020 as an Operations Analyst for FTK’s three divisions of expertise: LIHTC/Affordable Housing Projects, Market Rate Renovations, and Insurance Restoration Projects. Goodman received his Bachelor of Science in Finance with a focus on financial analysis and investment from the University of Arkansas.









Goodman is based out of the Allen, TX headquarters. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family, being outdoors and following his favorite sports teams.

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a nationwide full-service General Contractor, with three divisions of Multifamily expertise: Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Preservation Projects, Multifamily Renovations and Disaster Services/Insurance related property damage restoration. FTK has completed projects in 33 states to date and has delivered over 5,300 Affordable Housing/LIHTC units. To learn more, visit our website at ftkconstructionservices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

