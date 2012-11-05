TELUS Selects Wind River Studio for Canada’s First Virtual and Open RAN

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that TELUS is using Wind River Studio for its cloud infrastructure to help build Canada’s first commercial virtualized and open radio access network (RAN).





This effort becomes one of the first truly virtualized Open RAN deployments within a complex, existing (brownfield) and new (greenfield) network environment. TELUS and its partners have extensively tested both the Open RAN and vRAN rollout in select Canadian markets with performance results that validate the telco-grade performance and reliability of multi-vendor Open RAN technology.

“TELUS is proud to lead the Canadian telecom industry by integrating our 5G network with Open RAN technology, marking a significant milestone in our journey,” said Bernard Bureau, Vice-President of Wireless Strategy and Services at TELUS. “This breakthrough promises transformative benefits for our business, from cost and energy savings to the enablement of new applications and improved customer experiences. Achieving this was made possible through our collaboration with Wind River, underlining our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

“TELUS is driving innovation in its market with this tremendous milestone. Wind River is proud to collaborate with TELUS and major ecosystem partners to further advance Open RAN. As a leader in the telecom landscape that powers the majority of 5G vRAN/Open RAN deployments with global operators, our Wind River Studio capabilities deliver cloud-native solutions that enable the high-scale deployment of next-generation network infrastructure for service providers worldwide,” said Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer at Wind River.

Based on the open source StarlingX project, Wind River Studio provides a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes- and container-based architecture for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale. It delivers a foundation for managing a geographically distributed network and simplifies day 1 and day 2 operations by providing single-pane-of-glass, zero-touch automated solution. Studio addresses service providers’ complex challenge of deploying and managing cloud-native infrastructure for core-to-edge distributed cloud networks to provide traditional RAN performance in a vRAN/Open RAN deployment.

Beyond its work with TELUS, Wind River has also played key roles in the world’s first successful 5G data session; in building commercial vRAN/Open RAN programs, including one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world; and in launching the first fully automated edge data center for commercial service.

For more information about Wind River’s work in telecommunications visit www.windriver.com/solutions/telecommunications.

