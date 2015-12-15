SMBC Americas Continues Expansion With Senior High Yield and Leveraged Finance Hires

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Americas Division today announced the appointment of Clarke Adams as Head of High Yield Capital Markets and Matt Burke as Head of Leveraged Finance Origination. Additionally, Clarke joins Miguel Roman as Co-Head of Leveraged Capital Markets.





Managing Directors based in New York, Clarke and Matt will continue to grow SMBC Americas’ capabilities across the origination, underwriting, structuring, and distribution of leveraged loans and high yield bonds for corporate and financial sponsor issuers.

“ Clarke and Matt bring extensive relationships with a range of large-cap sponsors and corporations,” said Hirofumi Otsuka, Chief Executive Officer, SMBC Americas Division. “ In addition, they will significantly enhance our ability to help our clients in APAC and EMEA access the U.S. leveraged capital markets.”

With more than 30 years of experience, Clarke joins SMBC from Morgan Stanley, where he spent nearly 14 years, most recently as Head of High Yield Bond and Loan Syndicate for North America. Previously, he held senior roles across high yield capital markets and sponsor coverage at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

Matt brings two decades of experience across leveraged finance, corporate & investment banking, and financial advisory. He joins SMBC from Citigroup, where he most recently led Industrials Leveraged Finance and oversaw the origination, structuring and execution of leveraged finance transactions while managing a broad range of client relationships.

Following the recent hires of Matthew Grinnell as Head of Global Sponsor Coverage and Paul Burke as Head of Capital Solutions Group, the addition of Clarke and Matt reinforces SMBC’s growth in the Americas and its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality solutions to corporate and sponsor clients.

About SMBC Group

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. SMBC Group has more than 150 offices and 86,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and ADRs on the New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges.

In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization’s extensive global network. The Group’s operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Canada, Ltd., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC MANUBANK, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit www.smbcgroup.com.

Contacts

MediaRelationsAmericas@smbcgroup.com