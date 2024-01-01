CRN Recognizes NetBrain Technologies With Inclusion in Cloud 100 and Channel Chiefs Lists for 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetBrain Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of no-code network automation and visibility solutions for hybrid cloud-connected networks, today announced that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with two separate awards. NetBrain has been named to CRN’s Annual Cloud 100 list which identifies the most compelling offerings for cloud computing. Separately, the company’s Alex Alvarez, SVP Worldwide Partners and Alliances, was also named to CRN’s prestigious Channel Chiefs list for 2024, which recognizes those channel leaders that are most impactful. NetBrain’s strength in the channel and deep expertise in no-code network automation make it an ideal partner as enterprises and MSP around the globe shift their workloads to the cloud and look for the means to support these hybrid infrastructures.

“We’re extremely honored to be recognized by CRN for our innovative approach to hybrid cloud-connected network operations,” said Alex Alvarez, SVP Worldwide Partners and Alliances, NetBrain Technologies. “The channel is critical to our mission of helping enterprises and MSPs operate their hybrid network operations more effectively, maximizing performance and reliability, increasing security and minimizing operational costs.”

CRN’s Cloud 100 list identifies the most innovative channel-centric information technology suppliers that offer the most compelling solutions for cloud computing. This roster is the trusted resource for solution providers looking to increasingly support their clients as they migrate their computing to a hybrid cloud model. NetBrain’s Next-Gen platform and its continuous network assessment technology enables end-users to transform their diagnostic and troubleshooting, protect their change management processes, and proactively introduce outage prevention to their network operations plan.

“As migration to the public cloud and cloud-based software accelerates, enterprises increasingly depend on innovative, secure cloud services to harness the cloud’s agility and scalability,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting cloud computing solution providers with leading-edge products and services. Congratulations to those on this year’s list! We look forward to seeing how they propel innovation and channel success in cloud computing throughout the year ahead.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. NetBrain’s Alex Alvarez was recognized for building and leading a team that has significantly expanded the reach of the program and at the same time deepened the value each partner receives.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

Both CRN’s Cloud 100 list and 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 and at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

