Dan Russell at Bitdefender Recognized as a 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

2024 Channel Chiefs List Recognizes Leaders Who Drive Innovative, Top-Tier Partner Programs

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dan Russell, director of North America Channels to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list.





The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, honors the top IT channel leaders who deliver unique levels of expertise, innovation, targeted solutions and program resources to help partners achieve success in their industries. Channel Chiefs are known for building robust channel ecosystems and advancing the health of the IT channel through the delivery of innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

“The channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. Content, and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

Russell, who joined Bitdefender in 2020, has more than 20 years experience in the cybersecurity industry. As the leader of Bitdefender’s North American Channel Program, he is responsible for developing and maintaining channel partner relationships, training and technical support for partners and customers, and team building and management.

Bitdefender’s Partner Advantage Network empowers the company’s 20,000 resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and system integrators to deliver Bitdefender advanced cybersecurity products and services for threat protection, prevention, detection and response including endpoint protection (EPP), extended endpoint detection and response (XDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and managed detection and response (MDR). The program helps maximize opportunities for partners, strengthens cybersecurity resilience for their customers, and makes Bitdefender among the easiest to work within the industry.

Russell attributes Bitdefender’s success in the channel to the company’s proven ability to provide partners with innovative technology, consistent support, innovative programs and easy-to-deploy technology.

“The biggest market opportunity with our channel partners is addressing the evolving attack surface and delivering deeper insights into compliance for their customers,” Russell said. “Receiving the Channel Chiefs award is a testament to our commitment to helping partners navigate what has become an incredibly complex cybersecurity landscape. Our Partner Advantage Network provides partners with market-leading cybersecurity products, services, and security expertise needed to combat cyber threats and help achieve regulatory compliance no matter the environment.”

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

