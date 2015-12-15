Bowlero Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2024; Initiates Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), one of the world’s premier operators of location-based entertainment, today provided financial results for the second quarter of the 2024 Fiscal Year, which ended on December 31, 2023.


Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 11.8% to $305.7 million versus the prior year and increased 65.4% versus 2QFY20 (quarter ended December 29, 2019)
  • Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue increased 13.4% to $304.0 million versus the prior year and was up 64.5% versus 2QFY20
  • Total Bowling Center Revenue increased 14.5% versus the prior year and was up 69.5% versus 2QFY20
  • Same Store Revenue increased 0.2% versus the prior year and grew 27.8% versus 2QFY20
  • Net loss of $63.5 million versus prior year income of $1.4 million and income of $6.4 million in 2QFY20, which includes $64.1 million of expense from the non-cash impact of the earnouts for the current period
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $103.1 million versus prior year of $97.0 million and $52.9 million in 2QFY20
  • Added 3 locations during the quarter, 2 from acquisitions and 1 new build-out, bringing year-to-date new centers to 21
  • Total locations in operation as of February 5, 2024 is 350

Second quarter fiscal year 2024 saw double-digit total growth, amplifying our ability to grow the business despite difficult comparatives as we come out of the record-breaking COVID rebound. Our acquisition of Lucky Strike represents a major milestone for the Company as we focus on higher revenue properties and continue to grow our location count. That deal brought together flagship properties with our best-in-class operators and event sales platform, driving results higher than expectations. We are expanding the well-known Lucky Strike brand by opening our first Lucky Strike new build in Moorpark, California, and the new Lucky Strike Miami will soon follow.,” said Thomas Shannon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bowlero.

Mr. Shannon continued, “In the quarter, our event business was up over thirty percent and continues to drive the strength of our overall business. Same-store revenue was positive in the quarter, driven by the reset of mid-week promotions, improved pricing dynamics on the weekend, and strong execution from our events team. Acquisitions and new builds contributed $41 million of revenue in the quarter and the Lucky Strike acquisition is ahead of our profitability targets. We are taking a cautious approach to the third quarter due to meaningful weather headwinds in the first three weeks of January but expect to make up that softness in the rest of the third quarter and fourth quarter and continue to expect double-digit revenue growth in fiscal year 2024.”

Bobby Lavan, Chief Financial Officer, added, “In the quarter, we received $409 million net proceeds from our sale-leaseback transaction with Vici. We used proceeds to pay down our revolver balance in full, fund acquisitions including Lucky Strike, and accelerate our capital investment plan. We ended the quarter with $190 million of cash and $412 million of total liquidity.”

Share Repurchases

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 7.5 million shares of Class A common stock for approximately $80 million. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company repurchased approximately 12.1 million shares for approximately $131 million, bringing total repurchases in the first half of fiscal year 2024 to approximately 19.6 million. Since 2021, the Company has spent approximately $432 million retiring all SPAC-related warrants, repurchasing 31.0 million shares of common stock, and 4.9 million as-converted preferred shares, reducing common stock outstanding by about 20%.

On February 2, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a time extension and an increase to the share repurchase program, replenishing the authorized repurchase amount to $200 million and removing the program expiration date. The timing of the repurchases and the actual amount repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including the market price of the Company’s shares, general market and economic conditions, and other factors.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the initiation of a quarterly dividend program. The Board of Directors declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of common stock for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The dividend will be payable on March 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 23, 2024. The Company intends to pay a cash dividend on a quarterly basis going forward, subject to market conditions and approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Fiscal Year 2024 and Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

The Company reiterated financial guidance for fiscal year 2024. The Company expects Revenue to be up 10% to 15% in fiscal year 2024, excluding the $21 million of Service Fee Revenue1 from prior year revenue, equating to $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 32% to 34%, which equates to Adjusted EBITDA of $365 million to $405 million. The Company expects the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 to have Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue of $335 million to $350 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $128 million to $143 million.

The Company is updating its investment guidance based on expanding growth opportunities in fiscal year 2025. The Company expects to reinvest heavily in the business in fiscal year 2024, with more than $190 million allocated to acquisitions (up from $160 million), $40 million to new builds, and $80 million to conversions and growth (up from $75 million). Maintenance capital expenditures are expected to be $45 million.

Investor Webcast Information

Listeners may access an investor webcast hosted by Bowlero. The webcast and results presentation will be accessible at 10:00 AM ET on February 5, 2024, in the Events & Presentations section of the Bowlero Investor Relations website at https://ir.bowlerocorp.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corporation is one of the world’s premier operators of location-based entertainment. With approximately 350 locations across North America, the Company serves more than 40 million guest visits annually through a family of brands that include Lucky Strike, Bowlero and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Bowlero, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risk, assumptions and uncertainties, such as statements of our plans, objectives, expectations, intentions and forecasts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on our management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to design and execute our business strategy; changes in consumer preferences and buying patterns; our ability to compete in our markets; the occurrence of unfavorable publicity; risks associated with long-term non-cancellable leases for our centers; our ability to retain key managers; risks associated with our substantial indebtedness and limitations on future sources of liquidity; our ability to carry out our expansion plans; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; our ability to adequately obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights and claims of intellectual property and proprietary right infringement, misappropriation or other violation by competitors and third parties; failure to hire and retain qualified employees and personnel; the cost and availability of commodities and other products we need to operate our business; cybersecurity breaches, cyber-attacks and other interruptions to our and our third-party service providers’ technological and physical infrastructures; catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other conflicts; public health emergencies and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or natural catastrophes and accidents; changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; fluctuations in our operating results; economic conditions, including the impact of increasing interest rates, inflation and recession; and other factors described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company on September 11, 2023, as well as other filings that the Company will make, or has made, with the SEC, such as Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue, Total Bowling Center Revenue, Same Store Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as “non-GAAP measures”, which management believes provide useful information to investors because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period, and management relies on these measures for planning and forecasting of future periods. Additionally, these measures allow management to compare our results with those of other companies that have different financing and capital structures. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance or liquidity measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Our third quarter and fiscal year 2024 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Such items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation and other items not reflective of the company’s ongoing operations.

Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue represents Total Revenue less Service Fee Revenue. Total Bowling Center Revenue represents Total Revenue less Non-Center Related Revenue, Revenue from Closed Centers (as defined below), and Service Fee Revenue, if applicable. Same Store Revenue represents Total Revenue less Non-Center Related Revenue, Revenue from Closed Centers, Service Fee Revenue, if applicable, and Acquired Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA represents Net Income (Loss) before Interest Expense, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, Share-based Compensation, EBITDA from Closed Centers, Foreign Currency Exchange Loss (Gain), Asset Disposition Loss (Gain), Transactional and other advisory costs, changes in the value of earnouts, and other.

The Company considers Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue as an important financial measure because provides a financial measure of revenue directly associated with consumer discretionary spending and Total Bowling Center Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of revenue directly associated with bowling center operations. The Company also considers Same Store Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides comparable revenue for centers open for the entire duration of both the current and comparable measurement periods.

The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of the quality of the Company’s earnings. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which might limit its usefulness as a comparative measure. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations and assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that Adjusted EBITDA:

  • do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;
  • do not reflect the interest expense, or the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our outstanding debt;
  • do not reflect income tax (benefit) expense, and because the payment of taxes is part of our operations, tax expense is a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;
  • do not reflect non-cash equity compensation, which will remain a key element of our overall equity based compensation package; and
  • do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations.
GAAP Financial Information

Bowlero Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)
 
 

 

December 31,

2023

 

July 2,

2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

189,955

 

 

$

195,633

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

6,875

 

 

 

3,092

 

Inventories, net

 

14,166

 

 

 

11,470

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

24,304

 

 

 

18,395

 

Assets held-for-sale

 

2,069

 

 

 

2,069

 

Total current assets

 

237,369

 

 

 

230,659

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

806,096

 

 

 

697,850

 

Internal use software, net

 

22,538

 

 

 

17,914

 

Operating lease right of use assets, net

 

546,188

 

 

 

449,085

 

Finance lease right of use assets, net

 

536,274

 

 

 

515,339

 

Intangible assets, net

 

98,784

 

 

 

90,986

 

Goodwill

 

826,619

 

 

 

753,538

 

Deferred income tax asset

 

84,767

 

 

 

73,807

 

Other assets

 

33,527

 

 

 

12,096

 

Total assets

$

3,192,162

 

 

$

2,841,274

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

142,670

 

 

$

121,226

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

9,248

 

 

 

9,338

 

Current obligations of operating lease liabilities

 

31,718

 

 

 

23,866

 

Other current liabilities

 

11,497

 

 

 

14,281

 

Total current liabilities

 

195,133

 

 

 

168,711

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

1,134,076

 

 

 

1,138,687

 

Long-term obligations of operating lease liabilities

 

539,580

 

 

 

431,295

 

Long-term obligations of finance lease liabilities

 

680,309

 

 

 

652,450

 

Long-term financing obligations

 

436,790

 

 

 

9,005

 

Earnout liability

 

135,479

 

 

 

112,041

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

27,239

 

 

 

25,375

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

4,200

 

 

 

4,160

 

Total liabilities

 

3,152,806

 

 

 

2,541,724

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)

 

 

 

 

December 31,

2023

 

July 2,

2023

Temporary Equity

 

 

 

Series A preferred stock

$

144,329

 

 

$

144,329

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

9

 

 

 

11

 

Class B common stock

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

508,065

 

 

 

506,112

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(349,025

)

 

 

(135,401

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(264,909

)

 

 

(219,659

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

881

 

 

 

4,152

 

Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity

 

(104,973

)

 

 

155,221

 

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ (deficit) equity

$

3,192,162

 

 

$

2,841,274

 

Bowlero Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)
 
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

Revenues

$

305,671

 

 

$

273,385

 

 

$

533,076

 

 

$

503,645

 

Costs of revenues

 

215,090

 

 

 

179,706

 

 

 

398,011

 

 

 

344,908

 

Gross profit

 

90,581

 

 

 

93,679

 

 

 

135,065

 

 

 

158,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

37,512

 

 

 

34,452

 

 

 

75,277

 

 

 

66,946

 

Asset impairment

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

84

 

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

 

21

 

 

 

(1,823

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(1,978

)

Other operating expense

 

3,542

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

4,906

 

 

 

1,976

 

Total operating expense

 

41,104

 

 

 

33,243

 

 

 

80,232

 

 

 

67,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

49,477

 

 

 

60,436

 

 

 

54,833

 

 

 

91,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

46,236

 

 

 

27,379

 

 

 

83,685

 

 

 

50,949

 

Change in fair value of earnout liability

 

64,091

 

 

 

30,776

 

 

 

23,409

 

 

 

71,536

 

Other expense (income)

 

10

 

 

 

(678

)

 

 

63

 

 

 

(630

)

Total other expense

 

110,337

 

 

 

57,477

 

 

 

107,157

 

 

 

121,855

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit)

 

(60,860

)

 

 

2,959

 

 

 

(52,324

)

 

 

(30,146

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,609

 

 

 

1,524

 

 

 

(7,074

)

 

 

1,953

 

Net (loss) income

$

(63,469

)

 

$

1,435

 

 

$

(45,250

)

 

$

(32,099

)

Bowlero Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31,

2023

 

January 1,

2023

 

December 31, 2023

 

January 1,

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

55,116

 

 

$

80,306

 

 

$

71,199

 

 

$

115,879

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(70,090

)

 

 

(100,513

)

 

 

(246,666

)

 

 

(163,005

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

164,647

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

169,738

 

 

 

5,126

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

194

 

 

 

(304

)

 

 

51

 

 

 

(427

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

149,867

 

 

 

(20,552

)

 

 

(5,678

)

 

 

(42,427

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

40,088

 

 

 

110,361

 

 

 

195,633

 

 

 

132,236

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

189,955

 

 

$

89,809

 

 

$

189,955

 

 

$

89,809

 

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

    
     

As of December 31, 2023 and July 2, 2023, our calculation of net debt was as follows:

    
     

(in thousands)

 

December 31, 2023

  

 

July 2,

2023

  

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

189,955

  

 

$

195,633

  

Bank debt and loans

 

 

1,158,437

  

 

 

1,164,662

  

Net debt

 

$

968,482

  

 

$

969,029

  

As of December 31, 2023 and July 2, 2023, our cash on hand and revolving borrowing capacity was as follows:
 

(in thousands)

 

December 31, 2023

 

July 2,

2023

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

189,955

 

 

$

195,633

 

Revolver Capacity

 

 

235,000

 

 

 

235,000

 

Revolver capacity committed to letters of credit

 

 

(12,621

)

 

 

(10,386

)

Total cash on hand and revolving borrowing capacity

 

$

412,334

 

 

$

420,247

 

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations
 

 

 

FY24 vs. FY20

 

FY24 vs. FY23

(in thousands)

 

December 29,

2019

December 31,

2023

 

January 1,

2023

December 31,

2023

Total Revenue – Reported

 

$

184,842

 

$

305,671

 

 

$

273,385

 

$

305,671

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

less: Service Fee Revenue

 

 

 

 

(1,633

)

 

 

(5,349

)

 

(1,633

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue

 

$

184,842

 

$

304,038

 

 

$

268,036

 

$

304,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

less: Non-Center Related (including Closed Centers)

 

 

(7,300

)

 

(3,020

)

 

 

(5,148

)

 

(3,020

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Bowling Center Revenue

 

$

177,542

 

$

301,018

 

 

$

262,888

 

$

301,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

less: Acquired Revenue

 

 

 

 

(74,035

)

 

 

(3,306

)

 

(40,840

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Revenue

 

$

177,542

 

$

226,983

 

 

$

259,582

 

$

260,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Year-over-Year Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue – Reported

 

 

 

65.4

%

 

 

 

11.8

%

Total Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue

 

 

 

64.5

%

 

 

 

13.4

%

Total Bowling Center Revenue

 

 

 

69.5

%

 

 

 

14.5

%

Same Store Revenue

 

 

 

27.8

%

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

December 31, 2023

 

January 1,

2023

 

December 29, 2019

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

305,671

 

 

$

273,385

 

 

$

184,842

 

Net (loss) income – GAAP

 

 

(63,469

)

 

 

1,435

 

 

 

6,448

 

Net (loss) income margin

 

 

(20.8

)%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

3.5

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

48,112

 

 

 

27,379

 

 

 

19,805

 

Income tax expense

 

 

2,609

 

 

 

1,524

 

 

 

153

 

Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges

 

 

37,562

 

 

 

29,303

 

 

 

21,772

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

3,689

 

 

 

4,036

 

 

 

852

 

Closed center EBITDA (1)

 

 

2,157

 

 

 

768

 

 

 

1,885

 

Foreign currency exchange gain

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(236

)

Asset disposition loss (gain)

 

 

21

 

 

 

(1,823

)

 

 

219

 

Transactional and other advisory costs (2)

 

 

4,935

 

 

 

3,848

 

 

 

1,087

 

Changes in the value of earnouts (3)

 

 

64,091

 

 

 

30,776

 

 

 

 

Other, net (4)

 

 

3,497

 

 

 

(109

)

 

 

903

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

103,126

 

 

$

96,955

 

 

$

52,888

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

 

33.7

%

 

 

35.5

%

 

 

28.6

%

(1)

The closed center adjustment is to remove EBITDA for closed centers. Closed centers are those centers that are closed for a variety of reasons, including permanent closure, newly acquired or built centers prior to opening, centers closed for renovation or rebranding and conversion. If a center is not open on the last day of the reporting period, it will be considered closed for that reporting period. If the center is closed on the first day of the reporting period for permanent closure, the center will be considered closed for that reporting period.

(2)

The adjustment for transaction costs and other advisory costs is to remove charges incurred in connection with any transaction, including mergers, acquisitions, refinancing, amendment or modification to indebtedness, dispositions and costs in connection with an initial public offering, in each case, regardless of whether consummated. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

(3)

The adjustment for changes in the value of earnouts is to remove of the impact of the revaluation of the earnouts. Changes in the fair value of the earnout liability is recognized in the statement of operations. Decreases in the liability will have a favorable impact on the statement of operations and increases in the liability will have an unfavorable impact.

(4)

Other includes the following related to transactions that do not represent ongoing or frequently recurring activities as part of the Company’s operations: (i) non-routine expenses, net of recoveries for matters outside the normal course of business, (ii) costs incurred that have been expensed associated with obtaining an equity method investment in a subsidiary of VICI, (iii) severance expense, and (iv) other individually de minimis expenses. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

