Spearmint Energy Partners with Nuveen to Further Enhance Battery Storage Portfolio Development

Term Loan Supports the Construction and Ongoing Development of Spearmint’s 2.8 GW BESS Portfolio

MIAMI & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spearmint Energy (“Spearmint” or the “Company”), a next-generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage, today announced the addition of Nuveen to its $200 million enhanced credit facility with Aiga Capital Partners (“Aiga”). Nuveen’s Energy Infrastructure Credit team, which provides private debt and structured equity solutions to assist companies transitioning to a low carbon economy while also ensuring energy security, joins the term loan alongside Aiga, an investment management firm providing flexible capital solutions to North American-based companies developing sustainable infrastructure assets.





The term loan supports the development of Spearmint’s 2.8 GW portfolio of battery energy storage system (“BESS”) assets, which includes over 1.0 GW of projects nearing construction in Texas’ ERCOT power market as well as Revolution, Spearmint’s 150 MW, 300 MWh BESS project in West Texas. Revolution, which ranks among the largest BESS projects in the United States, recently commenced commercial operation to support a low-cost, clean, and resilient grid for homes and businesses throughout ERCOT.

Don Dimitrievich, Portfolio Manager for Nuveen’s Energy Infrastructure Credit team, said, “ We look forward to our partnership with Spearmint Energy in conjunction with Aiga, as Spearmint continues to rapidly expand its enhanced credit facilities. Supporting decarbonization and best-in-class energy storage operators like Spearmint, which provides critical grid stabilization to achieve this goal, is a cornerstone of our business.”

Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Spearmint, added, “ We are excited to welcome Nuveen as a financing partner alongside Aiga as we continue to advance the development of our BESS portfolio nationally. Both Nuveen and Aiga are well known in the renewable energy investing world for distinguishing high growth potential teams and strong project pipelines, and their significant support reflects the success of Revolution to date as well as their confidence in Spearmint’s ability to efficiently construct utility-scale BESS projects key to enabling the renewable energy transition.”

“ Aiga is excited to partner with Nuveen to support the future growth of Spearmint, a market leader in energy storage,” said Angel Fierro, Managing Partner at Aiga Capital Partners. “ Aiga’s financing has helped scale the Company’s development platform and complete the construction of its first 300 MWh project in ERCOT. Nuveen, an experienced and sophisticated energy transition investor, will be a valuable partner to help continue Spearmint’s buildout.”

About Spearmint Energy

Spearmint is a next generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage. The Spearmint platform is comprised of three distinct strategies, including battery and solar project development, energy storage offtake, and renewables power trading. For more information, please visit: https://www.spearmintenergy.com/

