Endurant Energy Completes Geothermal System Installation for 555 Greenwich Street, A Milestone in NYC’s Sustainability Landscape

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endurant Energy (Endurant) has announced the completion of the geothermal system installation at the 555 Greenwich Street development for Hudson Square Properties, a joint venture of Trinity Church Wall Street, Norges Bank, and Hines—marking a pivotal juncture in New York City’s sustainable evolution.





Endurant, an LS Power company, was selected by Hines to work with AECOM Tishman to provide the engineering, procurement, and construction of the development’s geothermal energy system utilizing the building’s foundations, to ensure alignment with NYS 2050 carbon neutral targets, setting the bar high for sustainable, forward-thinking development.

“We knew 555 Greenwich’s geothermal systems would be the linchpin of our goal to achieve a radically more efficient building than anything before seen in New York,” said Thomas Aloi, Vice President at Hines. “That’s why we entrusted the implementation of this critical technology to Endurant, whose successful execution of the geothermal program has put 555 Greenwich at the forefront of sustainable development in commercial real estate.”

The state-of-the-art system delivers 100% of the heating and cooling requirements to the 270,000-square-foot, 16-story structure by combining geothermal loops in 63 foundation piles with rooftop-sited modular air and ground sourced heat pumps. The hybrid system includes an active controls system that analyzes real-time ground and air temperature data to responsively provide maximum energy efficiency at minimal operating cost which enables the system to be optimized as building use and climate changes over the years. The system is currently operational, and 555 Greenwich is expected to receive LEED platinum certification—joining only 10 projects awarded that status in New York State.

“Out of the many geothermal projects we’ve completed over the last 20 years, the 555 Greenwich energy foundations project is one of the most special,” said Tony Amis, Endurant’s Senior Vice President, Geothermal. “It is a game changer right here in the heart of New York City and a great example of how geothermal solutions can be installed in tight city center sites as part of a low-to-zero carbon energy strategy with minimal impact on a construction schedule. It also successfully demonstrates how this energy efficient technology will become the go-to solution as NYC drives electrification and carbon reduction goals.”

About Endurant Energy:



Endurant Energy develops and owns reliable, resilient, clean, and cost-effective on-site energy infrastructure solutions across the US. It has expertise in a wide range of solutions including renewable thermal systems at single building or district scale, fuel-based technologies for resiliency, solar + storage solutions, and an integrated offering for eco-districts. Services include planning, financial structuring, design, and construction. Asset management services include operations and maintenance. By integrating solutions into clients’ operations, Endurant is enabling the future of sustainable distributed energy. For more information, please visit endurant.com and follow us on Twitter at @endurantenergy.

