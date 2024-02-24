Treez and Alpine IQ Launch Enhanced Top Tier Integration Revolutionizing The Customer Experience for Cannabis Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treez , the leading enterprise commerce technology platform that helps cannabis retailers become more profitable, today announced the official launch of their best-in-market integration with Alpine IQ to bring a suite of features designed to streamline data between platforms and enhance customer loyalty programs for cannabis retailers and consumers.

The tier-6 integration with Alpine IQ enables retailers to leverage their Treez Point-of-Sale (POS) data to have an unprecedented level of control and insight into their customer performance and loyalty status, setting a new standard for operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. To explore the future of retail, join Treez and Alpine IQ for a special webinar on Tuesday, February 13th at 2 pm ET/ 11 am PT. Reserve your spot using the following link: https://go.treez.io/loyaltywebinar.

Alpine IQ’s expertise in customer-focused marketing tools and loyalty solutions integrated with the Treez POS network streamlines access to customer data and enhances the loyalty program. With the new integration features, Treez and Alpine IQ offer a personalized customer experience with tailored discounts and interactions that make a customer feel truly understood, resulting in a lasting and loyal customer relationship. Key highlights of the integration include:

Real-time Customer Data Sync: Imagine having customer information updated instantly across both platforms. No more data discrepancies or manual uploads, just seamless and automated accuracy within both platforms.

Direct Loyalty Program Enrollment: Enroll customers into a loyalty program directly within the Treez POS.

Instant Visibility of Loyalty Status: Gain immediate insights into a customer’s loyalty program status, empowering retailers to personalize their shopping experience.

Easy Access to Rewards: Offer customers the joy of easily redeeming their rewards and discounts, enhancing their satisfaction and loyalty. Retailers can also give BOGO and product-level discounts with the enhanced integration.

“We’re excited to launch our best-in-market integration with Alpine IQ,” said Joey Sterling, VP of Product at Treez. “The collaboration is a testament to our continued commitment to making our retail customers more profitable by improving their customer experience and enhancing their data visibility that ultimately will lead to significant revenue growth for their business.”

This integration ensures that your customer data is always accurate and up-to-date, leading to smoother operations and happier customers. By simplifying the loyalty program process, retailers are not just offering a service – they’re building a relationship. This ease of use encourages repeat visits and fosters a deeper connection with the brand.

Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, says, “The partnership between Alpine IQ and Treez introduces a remarkably user-friendly and flexible platform for managing customer data and orchestrating tailored retail experiences. Both companies show their dedication to data-driven and transparent collaboration, offering retailers vital tools that comply with industry regulations for efficient business management. This integration exemplifies their shared vision of empowering retailers with innovative solutions to enhance consumer engagement and streamline operations.”

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point of sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry. Treez’s innovative technology and insights help retailers accelerate revenue growth, drive better operational efficiency and increase profits.

The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions across ecommerce, delivery, customer relationship management, marketing and loyalty, accounting, ERP and more. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.treez.io/

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers businesses in all industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes and industries resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the most extensive suite of tools for marketing, data ops, loyalty, and analytics.