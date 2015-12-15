IGadgets and CRANNS collaborate on promoting the CRANNS RB6 – Smart Alarm Disc Lock Redefines Two-Wheeler Security

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with CRANNS, the leading manufacturer and service provider of state-of-the-art alarm locks for motorcycles, scooters, and bikes. IGadgets has been engaged to help this original start-up market CRANNS RB6, the revolutionary disc smart lock design for your 2 wheelers.

As the world of two-wheeler security evolves, a breakthrough product emerges to redefine the standards. Introducing CRANNS RB6 Smart Alarm Disc Lock, a meticulously designed solution catering specifically to 2-wheelers such as Vespa, scooters, e-bikes, and bicycles. Vespa owners, in particular, will find solace in a product tailored to address the unique challenges posed by their vehicle’s design.

Unlocking the Potential of CRANNS RB6:

Versatility:

CRANNS RB6 smart alarm disc lock has a unique C-shaped design that matches any 2-wheeler’s disc base so it can work with your Motorcycle, Vespa, Scooter, E-bike and Bicycle. In particular, Vespa design, with its distinctive brake disc and wheel side-by-side configuration, has long presented a challenge for security-conscious owners. CRANNS RB6 steps forward as the answer to this challenge, providing not just security but a tailored solution that aligns seamlessly with Vespa’s unique design.

Lightweight and Sturdy:

Weighing in at a mere 380 gm, which makes it easy to carry around and use. CRANNS RB6 is the perfect balance of strength and convenience.

Enhanced Resistance:

The unique design of CRANNS RB6, with its thick and wide short C-shaped stainless steel lock body, provides robust resistance against any types of leverage attacks. It is resistant to the usage of crow bar, hammer or even an angle grinder, which make you lock your 2-wheelers safely and with confidence.

Precision Locking:

CRANNS RB6 has a disc detainer key barrel with a 6mm push-down locking mechanism ensuring simplicity, ease-of-use and is also a secure fit for all types of 2-wheelers.

Alarm:

One of the Key Features that make CRANNS RB6 Stand Out is the formidable 120 dB alarm system that stands guard, deterring potential thieves.

Advanced Motion Detection:

Utilizing state-of-the-art accelerometer technology, CRANNS RB6 ensures precise motion detection. The motion detection and high sensitivity to movement ensure that any tampering activates a swift and loud response, alerting you and deterring potential theft.

User-Friendly Controls:

A physical switch allows for easy alarm activation and deactivation.

Easy Maintenance:

CRANNS RB6 uses a replaceable CR2 battery which ensures effortless maintenance while also recording trigger count and battery level.

Mobile App Control:

Enjoy the convenience of controlling your alarm settings with a user-friendly mobile application. The CRANNS RB6 app allows you to customize alarm volumes, sensitivity, and timing, or even turning your alarm ON/OFF which puts you in complete control of your two-wheeler’s security.

Future-Ready:

Module software is upgradeable, ensuring CRANNS RB6 stays ahead with future enhancements.

Accessory Compatibility:

CRANNS RB6 has the ability to link/pair with accessory devices such as mobile alerts and external sirens to provide extra security options.

Peace of Mind, Wherever You Go:

With CRANNS RB6, you don’t just secure your two-wheeler; you invest in cutting-edge technology that provides peace of mind. Whether you own a Vespa, scooter, e-bike, or bicycle, CRANNS RB6 stands as the guardian of your ride, ensuring its safety and security wherever your journey takes you.

About CRANNS

CRANNS is a leading manufacturer and service provider of state-of-the-art alarm disc locks for motorcycles, scooters, and bikes.

CRANNS unique company is committed to continuously innovating and integrating modern technology to enhance security, making it more advanced and accessible. Our disc locks feature a 120dB alarm system that can be easily accessed through a smartphone.

CRANNS team comprises professionals and experts who have been working in this industry for more than 15 years. With hands-on experience, high-security systems and alarmed disc locks, the team puts in the effort to make you feel safe and secure.

They bring designing and manufacturing innovations to protect your vehicle against theft. That is why CRANNS have incorporated smart features in their disc lock. With CRANNS disc lock, a small shock movement can set the alarm off, both scaring the intruder away and letting you know of the attempt.

The fun part is you can control and customize the alarm settings through your phone. Now the security of your vehicle is just a click away.

With CRANNS disc locks, you can trust that your vehicle is in safe hands!

For further information please contact:

Email: info@cranns.com

Visit https://cranns.com/ or check the CRANNS campaign page here.

This article is being distributed with the help of IGadgets, who is interested in publishing and spreading new, innovative, and beneficial ideas, as well as exploring crowdfunding projects on a wide range of platforms. And this article is about one of these ideas, which was found to be both interesting and useful.

IGadgets Hub, one of the latest and most exciting players in the crowdfunding world. Founded in Garden Grove, California in 2019, this company is on a mission to support and assist any creative idea that comes their way. IGadgets offers a range of services to help crowdfunding projects succeed, from concept development to finished campaigns and beyond, including newsletter and social media marketing, as well as public release services.

SOURCE IGadgets