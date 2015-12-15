Alcion Modernizes Data Protection with New AI-Driven Partner Program for MSPs

Alcion for Partners program empowers MSPs to modernize their Microsoft 365 backup offerings by increasing customer value with AI and security features, reducing operational overhead, and simplifying multi-tenant billing and licensing.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcion, the leading provider of AI-driven Backup-as-a-Service for Microsoft 365, announces the launch of Alcion for Partners – a Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program, designed to empower MSPs with improved account visibility and problem solving capabilities. The new program aims to accelerate and modernize MSPs’ Microsoft 365 backup business while reducing management and procurement toil. By providing a security-oriented backup offering with simplified licensing, consolidated billing, and a new partner portal, MSPs and partners can monitor and manage multiple accounts from a single pane of glass.





“Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) research shows that ransomware attackers are turning their sights to cloud and SaaS services,” said Christophe Bertrand, practice director for data protection, data management, and analytics at ESG. “It has become critical for IT teams to have protection and recovery in place for their business-critical dependencies such as Microsoft 365. The robust AI-driven security and usability features found in Alcion’s data protection platform for Microsoft 365 will be critical for not just individual businesses but also for MSPs, as they look for help in tackling these problems, at scale, in large multi-tenant environments.”

Alcion’s new offering comes on the heels of increased demand for its AI-driven, security first solution, as more migrations from on-prem to Microsoft 365 in the cloud drive MSPs and end customers to harden cyber resilience and upgrade from existing data protection solutions. Since Alcion’s Series A funding round was announced last September, the startup has grown over 10x with new customers in 15 countries across six continents.

“By offering a comprehensive solution that not only secures client data against emerging threats but also simplifies administrative tasks, we are freeing up MSPs to focus on expanding their client base and services,” said Niraj Tolia, CEO and co-founder of Alcion.

Some of the core features and benefits of the program for partners include:

– AI-Driven Security and Backup: Alcion’s platform is powered by AI-driven technology, which allows MSPs to offer a differentiated service offering, access a fully integrated partner portal, and deliver a cutting-edge product to their clients.



– Zero Commitment: Given Alcion’s strong belief in the value provided by their platform, Alcion is offering all partners the ability to start using Alcion without long-term or upfront commitment, allowing MSPs to engage in the program with minimal risk.



– Simplified Monthly Consolidated Billing: Alcion offers MSP partners usage-based consolidated billing with simplified, pay-as-you-go monthly licensing, and instant license procurement. This lowers license management overhead, provides a holistic view of cross-client usage, and reduces financial risk.



– Multi-Tenant Management: The Alcion Partner Portal offers MSPs a unified way to monitor all their clients through a single, intuitive interface. Additionally, MSPs can use the portal to administer each customer account through delegated access without the need to manage independent credentials.



– Dedicated Partner Support: Alcion provides comprehensive pre- and post-sales support, ensuring MSP partners can deploy Alcion with confidence knowing a responsive and partner-focused support team is ready to jump in, if required.



– Self-Service and Ease-of-Use: With Alcion’s instant self-provisioning, tenant onboarding completion within minutes, AI-driven automation, and a highly reliable data protection engine, MSPs can reduce the time and effort required to set up and manage backups for multiple clients, all without the need for any training.

“Alcion has been a game-changer for us,” said Sheldon Mitchell, owner of TechTame, an Australian MSP. “Its user-friendly interface and efficient setup have streamlined our operations, allowing us to focus on delivering top-tier, personalized IT services to our clients. Alcion has also significantly enhanced our data security and backup management, reinforcing our commitment to reliability and trust.”

For more information email partners@alcion.ai or visit Alcion’s partner page.

About Alcion, Inc.

Alcion is a security-first AI-driven Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform that helps Microsoft 365 administrators quickly and intuitively protect data from cyber threats and accidental data loss. Its multi-layered approach to security combats ransomware and malware using threat detection, intelligent backup scheduling, encryption, and delete protection. Its robust yet intuitive workflows increase productivity for admins of all skill levels. With a focus on data security, including ransomware protection, Alcion is using a community and open-source driven development approach to deliver a modern product focused on the needs of IT administrators. Founded in 2022, Alcion is a distributed company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Follow us on Twitter at @alcionai and join us on Discord.

