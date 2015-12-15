AppLovin Reveals Ways Generative AI Is Transforming The Mobile Ads Creative Process

New report details top performance-driven ad trends and explores how AI can be harnessed to enhance creatives and boost team-wide productivity

PALO ALTO, Calif.–AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), the leading marketing technology platform, today released Performance-driven Ad Trends 2024, revealing how AI tools are driving new efficiencies and broadening the possibilities of the creative process. The report explains how AppLovin's in-house creative agency, SparkLabs, is using generative AI to improve workflows to elevate both the quality and impact of performance ads, and dives deep into the year's top-performing creative strategies.









“Embracing AI expands the potential of creatives,” said Katie Jansen, CMO of AppLovin. “The technologies continue to evolve, but we’ve found a huge opportunity to benefit from many different AI tools right now. We’ve seen that it is key to foster a culture that inspires creative teams to explore and adopt these technologies in order to improve efficiencies, continue to push creative boundaries and improve results for our customers.”

AppLovin’s report also details the top creative strategies for the year based on data analyzed from tens of thousands of creatives produced by SparkLabs in 2023. Notable trends include:

Prioritizing team adoption of AI over individual usage by infusing AI into daily team operations.

by infusing AI into daily team operations. “Genre-bending” or borrowing popular mechanics from other successful game genres to broaden audience appeal.

or borrowing popular mechanics from other successful game genres to broaden audience appeal. Using gamification to inspire fresh interactions across non-gaming app verticals. About one-third of top-performing ads in the non-gaming category included ‘gamifying’ features.

to inspire fresh interactions across non-gaming app verticals. About one-third of top-performing ads in the non-gaming category included ‘gamifying’ features. Innovating on metaplay by featuring gameplay mechanics beyond a game’s core elements to stretch out creative concepts and help brands stand out.

by featuring gameplay mechanics beyond a game’s core elements to stretch out creative concepts and help brands stand out. Leveraging connected TV (CTV)’s immersive experience to reach new audiences. “More than half of SparkLabs’ best performing non-gaming ads in 2023 were CTV creatives,” noted Jessica Dolan, Director of SparkLabs. “CTV offers a unique platform for advertisers to highlight their brand message by leveraging engaging visuals and live actors to entice the viewer to try something new.”

View Performance-Driven Ad Trends 2024 online here.

