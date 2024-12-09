9 Strategies for Safe Online Shopping This Holiday Season

By Theresa Payton, Founder and CEO of Fortalice Solutions

The holiday season is here, and with it comes the convenience and excitement of online shopping. According to recent data, 76% of American consumers plan to purchase products online for the holidays this year. While this offers unmatched convenience, it also opens the door to substantial risks, including scams, fraud, and extortion. Fortunately, there are many ways to safeguard your holiday cyber-shopping.

Avoid Fraudster’s Tailored Phishing Scams

80% off? This sounds too good to be true! Spoiler alert: it probably is. This is one of the most common scams used by fraudsters: phishing. These scams often arrive as emails or texts that appear to be from legitimate retailers, offering deals that seem irresistible. My advice is simple:

Don’t click links in unsolicited emails or messages. Navigate directly to the retailer’s official website to verify promotions.

Navigate directly to the retailer's official website to verify promotions. Scrutinize sender details. Look for typos or inconsistencies in the email address, which are common red flags.

It’s also a good idea to report phishing attempts to your email provider or cybersecurity services. By reporting, you’re helping to shut down malicious campaigns and protect others from falling victim.

The “S” Stands for Secure

When shopping online, the first thing you should do, and one of the best ways to ensure your safety, is to check whether you are surfing a secure site. Look for these indicators of a secure website:

A URL that begins with “https://” (the “s” stands for secure).

A padlock icon in the browser’s address bar.

These indicators confirm that the website encrypts your data, making it harder for cybercriminals to intercept your information. Be particularly cautious when shopping on less familiar or niche websites. Verify their legitimacy through reviews and ratings before proceeding with any purchases.

Banking App Alerts to Detect Fraud Fast

Setting up alerts on your banking app is an easy and low-effort way to stay ahead of potential fraud. By doing this, you’ll receive immediate notifications of transactions, allowing you to spot and report unauthorized charges quickly. Early detection is key to minimizing the damage from fraudulent activity.

Some banking apps even offer real-time fraud detection features that analyze your transactions for unusual activity. These safety features are available at no cost and can prevent and tackle fraud from the source. Meet with your banking team to ensure you are taking all the measures necessary to protect your accounts.

Verify Links Before You Click

Cybercriminals often hide malicious links in ads and shopping deals. Before clicking, use tools like VirusTotal to scan links for malware. This free service analyzes URLs and files for malicious content, providing peace of mind as you browse online.

Beyond VirusTotal, browser extensions like HTTPS Everywhere and ad blockers can also help ensure you navigate safe websites. These tools add a layer of security to your browsing experience, making it harder for malicious content to reach you.

Trusted Tools for Deal Hunters

Steer clear from scam coupons and browser extensions, and instead opt for tried and trusted tools! One of my personal favorites is an extension tool called Honey, which can help you find legitimate discounts without compromising your security. Honey automatically applies coupons to your online shopping cart, but it’s important to download the extension only from its official website or app store.

Remember, even trusted tools are not immune to potential risks. Be cautious when sharing personal data, and review the privacy policies of the apps and extensions you use.

The Importance of Regular Software Updates

Outdated software often contains vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit. Enable automatic updates for your devices, operating systems, internet browsers, and applications to stay protected against the latest threats. This simple step can make a significant difference in your online security.

Beyond updates, consider installing reputable antivirus software to detect and neutralize potential threats. These programs often include additional features like firewalls and real-time scanning for added protection.

Empower Yourself Through Awareness

Cyber threats are constantly evolving, and staying informed is one of your best defenses. Regularly educate yourself on emerging scams and security practices. Knowledge is power, and it can help you avoid falling victim to the latest schemes.

Subscribe to alerts from cybersecurity organizations and follow trusted experts in the field, such as myself, for timely updates. Share what you learn with family and friends to create a ripple effect of awareness and vigilance.

Protecting Your Family While Shopping Online

If you share devices or accounts with family members, ensure everyone understands the importance of online safety. Educate children and less tech-savvy relatives about recognizing scams and avoiding risky behavior online.

Consider creating separate user accounts on shared devices, each with its own unique settings and permissions. This adds an extra layer of protection, especially when children are involved.

Secure Your Payment Methods

Whenever possible, use credit cards instead of debit cards for online purchases. Credit cards offer better fraud protection and make it easier to dispute unauthorized charges. Alternatively, consider using digital wallets like PayPal or Apple Pay, which add a layer of encryption to your transactions.

Avoid saving payment information to your devices or on retail websites. While it may be convenient, storing payment details increases the risk of exposure if the site is hacked.

What To Do If You Fell for an Online Scam

Call your bank immediately.

Report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Website: ReportFraud.ftc.gov

The FTC allows consumers to report scams and fraudulent businesses. They also provide resources for resolving disputes and recovering losses.

Report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) Website: ic3.gov

Operated by the FBI, the IC3 accepts reports of internet crimes, including online shopping scams. Filing a report helps law enforcement investigate and take action against cybercriminals.

Contact the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) at Website: idtheftcenter.org, or you can call their phone number: 888-400-5530 (Free support line)

A Proactive Approach to Online Shopping Safety

Online shopping is here to stay, and with these precautions, you can enjoy a safer, more secure experience. Remember to double-check links, verify website security, and use trusted tools to protect your personal and financial information. As I often say:

“A proactive approach to online shopping safety not only protects your personal information but also ensures a more enjoyable holiday experience.”

Let’s make this holiday season a joyful one—free from the stress of cyber threats. Stay safe and happy shopping!

Theresa Payton, CEO & Founder of Fortalice Solutions, made history as the first female to serve as White House Chief Information Officer and currently helps organizations in both the public and private sectors protect their most valuable resources. As one of the nation’s most respected authorities on secured digital transformation, Theresa Payton is frequently requested to advise Boards of the Fortune 500, CEOs, and Technology Executives. Theresa is a visionary in the digital world, leading the way as an inventor of new security designs, and has an approved U.S. patent in security. She provides advice drawing from her experience as a technologist first and now veteran cybercrime fighter, and entrepreneur, masterfully blending memorable anecdotes with cutting-edge insights.