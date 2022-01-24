Andes Wealth Technologies Named Winner of 2022 WealthTech Americas Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Andes Wealth Technologies, an innovative wealth technology company, has been named the WealthBriefing 2022 WealthTech Americas Award in the Thought Leadership category.

Showcasing the ‘best of breed’ in the Americas, the awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations grouped by specialty and geography which the prestigious panel of an independent advisory board deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year’.

Each of these categories is highly contested with a small group of finalists chosen from a large pool of entrants before an ultimate winner is selected by the advisory board. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners and finalists.

Helen Yang, Founder and CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies, said, “The entire wealth management industry had been searching for differentiation, which remained elusive until we figured it out and built the technology platform to enable it. This award is a recognition of our disruptive power, for which we are truly honored and grateful.”

Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media, publisher of WealthBriefing, extended his congratulations to all the winners, “These awards recognize the very best operators in Americas’ wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Americas’ wealth management.”

About Andes Wealth Technologies

Andes Wealth Technologies is the first company to combine behavioral finance with risk visualizations to provide a new way to deliver wealth management. Inspired by Dr Andrew Lo from MIT and his Adaptive Markets Theory, the Andes Wealth Platform is a comprehensive client onboarding and communication platform to help financial advisors differentiate and deliver truly personalized services. Helen Yang, CFA, founder and CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies, shared the prestigious Harry Markowitz Award with Dr. Lo in 2011.

Visit https://andeswealth.com to learn more.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd and WealthBriefing

ClearView Financial Media (“ClearView”) was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris, in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running global thought-leadership events and awards programs.

