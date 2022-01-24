Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Adds New Senior Advisor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (“BBH” or the “Firm”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert G. Rusk as a Senior Advisor to the Firm. Mr. Rusk will work across BBH’s Private Banking line of business, assisting BBH Capital Partners with investment sourcing, evaluation, execution, and post-investment value-added oversight, as well as advising the Corporate Advisory and Banking and Commodities & Logistics teams.

Mr. Rusk is a Co-Founder, former Partner, and the Chairman of the Senior Advisory Board of Orion Infrastructure Capital, a provider of credit and equity capital solutions for privately owned businesses across various infrastructure subsectors in North America. Mr. Rusk has over 30 years of experience in private investing, leveraged finance, M&A, leveraged buyouts, capital markets, distressed investing, and restructuring. Over his career, Mr. Rusk has invested in, advised, and served on the Boards of numerous private companies, including a variety of family-owned businesses. His industry expertise includes energy, energy transition, infrastructure, industrial and other segments. “I am excited to begin a formal affiliation with BBH,” said Rob Rusk. “I have enjoyed building relationships with the Capital Partners and Corporate Advisory and Banking teams over the years. I have a deep respect for the firm’s culture, capabilities and expertise especially in partnering with a range of leading family and private companies.”

“We are excited to welcome Rob to BBH and to our Private Banking business,” said Jeff Meskin, Partner and Head of Private Banking. “Rob’s extensive experience investing in privately owned companies enables him to make an immediate contribution to BBH Capital Partners in evaluating potential investments and adding value post-investment to our portfolio companies.”

Lewis J. Hart, Managing Director and Co-Head of BBH’s Commodities & Logistics group, said, “Rob’s deep expertise in the energy and commodities sectors will help us continue to grow our platform and deliver value to our clients, whether we are providing capital or advice.”

Mr. Rusk serves on several corporate, charitable and community boards including Tiger Rentals, Midcentral Energy Services, Goodway Technologies, CareerSpring and the WGA Caddie Scholarship Fund. He holds a B.A. from Hamilton College and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania.

