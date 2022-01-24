C3 AI Selected by Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

C3 AI to accelerate security clearance, adjudications, and vetting processes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced that the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has selected the C3 AI Application Platform to advance their digital transformation.

The C3 AI Application Platform will enable next-generation AI applications to accelerate DCSA’s initial awards and ongoing maintenance of security clearances, helping to maintain a stable inventory of background investigations critical to U.S. national security.

“We are proud to work with DCSA to accelerate security clearance processing,” said Thomas M. Siebel, C3 AI CEO. “We are advancing the agency’s mission to accelerate clearance adjudication while maintaining the trustworthiness and integrity of the U.S. federal workforce.”

DCSA is responsible for background investigations, continuous vetting, and clearance adjudications across the federal and contractor workforce. DCSA conducts background investigations for 95 percent of the federal government, including 105 departments and agencies, and handles 70 percent of the federal government’s adjudicative determinations. It clears 12,500 industry facilities and conducts two million background investigations each year.

When consolidating its legacy Department of Defense IT systems, DCSA saw significant opportunities to accelerate its digital transformation efforts, beginning with transforming its data archives into a tightly governed AI-ready database. This proved challenging, given some of this data existed in analog and non-machine-readable formats dating back decades.

With the C3 AI Application Platform, DCSA will enable implementation of an AI-powered clearance adjudication application that can integrate information from clearance applications and other data sources, including non-machine-readable formats. The C3 AI Application Platform will also enable use of AI and machine learning (ML) pipelines to support analyst workflows, expediting the adjudication of clearances. DCSA plans to leverage these capabilities to support its continuous evaluation of clearances.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

