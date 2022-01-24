CEOs from Aimbridge Hospitality, Visit Orlando, and Sonesta International Hotels to Share Insights on State of the Hospitality Industry at Cvent CONNECT April 11-14

Registration is still open for the hybrid conference offering both an in-person experience in Las Vegas and a free virtual option for those who opt to attend remotely

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CVT #Hospitality—Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, has expanded the keynote lineup for its annual event technology conference Cvent CONNECT. Michael J. Deitemeyer, President & CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality; Casandra Matej, President & CEO of Visit Orlando; and John Murray, President & CEO of Sonesta International Hotels Corporation will participate in a panel discussion on the main stage to share their insights on the state of the hospitality industry, what destinations and hotels must offer to win event professionals’ business in a post-pandemic environment, the new leadership requirements in a changing industry, and more.





This year’s hybrid event will take place from April 11-14 and will offer both in-person and virtual experiences. The in-person conference will be hosted at CAESARS FORUM in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Cvent is also offering both a free and premium virtual option for those who opt to attend remotely. Select conference sessions will also be available on-demand.

“We are thrilled to welcome these industry-leading hospitality executives to the main stage at Cvent CONNECT,” said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. “The last two years have been especially challenging for the travel and hospitality industries, but now, as the demand for in-person experiences continues to rise, it’s time for hospitality professionals to take the lessons learned from the pandemic and capitalize on this positive momentum. With decades of experience, Michael, Casandra, and John bring deep industry expertise and have proven track records driving business recovery and growth through both economic downturns and times of prosperity. They have found success delivering incredible experiences and partnering with planners to bring their visions to life – something that is more important than ever in this new events landscape – and we’re excited to hear their insights and to share them with all our Cvent CONNECT attendees.”

More about the featured Cvent CONNECT speakers:

Orlando is the most visited destination in the United States and Theme Park Capital of the World®; and as President & CEO of Visit Orlando, The Official Tourism Association® for Orlando, Casandra Matej is responsible for leading the branding, marketing and selling of the Orlando destination globally to drive Central Florida’s $76 billion tourism industry. Matej holds over two decades of experience in the tourism industry including serving as president and CEO of Visit San Antonio, as well as leadership roles at VisitDallas, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels. She has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Women in the Meetings Industry by Meetings & Conventions Magazine and listed among the 500 Most Influential Event Professionals list by BizBash. She serves as a board member of the U.S. Travel Association. Her immediate focus is spurring recovery of the powerful Orlando tourism industry which, in traditional years, draws over 75 million visitors to the region. John Murray, President & CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation: John Murray is the President & CEO of Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. As one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., Sonesta’s portfolio of managed hotels has grown 350% since August 2020. Murray is also an Executive Vice President of The RMR Group and is a member of the RMR Executive Operating Committee. In addition, he serves as a Managing Trustee of Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT). Murray previously served as SVC’s President from 1996 to 2022 and its CEO from 2018 to 2022. He was also ILPT’s President and CEO from 2018 to 2022. Murray currently serves on the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Hotel Development Council and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) Hospitality Investment Roundtable. From 2014 to 2017, he was a member of the AHLA Board of Directors representing the owners’ segment of the association. Prior to joining RMR, Murray worked at Fidelity Investments and Ernst & Young LLP.

Click HERE for more information and to register for Cvent CONNECT.

