Creative Media & Community Trust to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (“CMCT”) (NASDAQ : CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L) announced its participation in the Sidoti Spring 2022 Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 23 and March 24, 2022.

Shaul Kuba, CMCT Board Member and Co-Founder and Principal of CIM Group, along with Steve Altebrando , Vice President, Portfolio Oversight, CIM Group, will discuss the Company’s recently announced sharpened focus on acquiring, operating and developing creative office and premier multifamily properties.

The CMCT presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 23 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JpegEM9PTpWIy12OLL6RvA

The webcast will also be available in the investor relations section of the CMCT website at www.creativemediacommunity.com.

ABOUT CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST COMPANY

Creative Media and Trust Company (“CMCT”) is a real estate investment trust that seeks to acquire, operate and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. CMCT is a leader in creative office, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment. CMCT seeks to apply the expertise of CIM to the acquisition development and operation of top-tier multifamily properties situated in dynamic markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its creative office investments. CMCT is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. (www.creativemediacommunity.com).

Contacts

Karen Diehl



Diehl Communications



310-741-9097



[email protected]

Shareholder Relations



CIM Group



646-652-8473



[email protected]