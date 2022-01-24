Dell’Oro Group Report Shows Versa Networks is the Unified SASE Market Share Leader for 2021 with 84-Percent Market Share

Dell’Oro Group Research Reveals Worldwide SASE Market Grew 37 Percent in 2021 to $4.2 Billion

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DellOro–Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader, today announced that it has been listed as the unified SASE market share leader for 2021 with 84-percent market share, according to the Dell’Oro Group 4Q21 Network Security Quarterly Report published this month. Dell’Oro Group is the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries.

Dell’Oro Group’s inaugural SASE market share ranked Versa as the number one unified SASE vendor, based on 2021 worldwide revenue. Dell’Oro Group defines unified SASE, which is the recognized future of the SASE market, as networking and security services integrated in a single platform with all SASE components coming from the same vendor; and implementing a single policy repository that spans network and security policy. According to Dell’Oro Group, unified SASE grew faster at 48 percent year over year in 2021 than disaggregated SASE, at 37 percent. Unified SASE is also expected to outpace disaggregated SASE, with a five-year CAGR of 56 percent, compared to 15 percent for disaggregated SASE. The report also revealed that the worldwide SASE market, as based on the sum of the networking and security components, was $1.2B in 4Q21, equating to a 27 percent rise, and $4.2B for full-year 2021, representing growth of 37 percent.

“As a result of Versa’s market performance, we are pleased to award the company with Dell’Oro Group’s Market Share Leadership Award for unified SASE,” said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “We see SASE as a service-centric, cloud-based solution that brings networking and security into a unified service architecture. On a technology level, we see it as the combination of SD-WAN networking and numerous security technologies, such as SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS.”

“There has been a lot of buzz about SASE over the past two years,” said Michael Wood, Versa Networks Chief Marketing Officer. “Versa’s unique set of comprehensive SASE services have been recognized as leading the industry, and it’s rewarding to see our market leadership validated in Dell’Oro Group’s recent report, the first of its kind in the industry. Versa’s leadership is simple. Our products were architected 10 years ago to tightly integrate the security and networking functionalities that organizations need, which later would make up the SASE market category. Versa’s single-stack architecture uniquely delivers the tightly integrated security and networking functionalities desired by organizations. Demand for Versa SASE has rocket shipped over the past 24 months, as organizations have looked to Versa as a strategic partner to address their complex secure access, networking and digital transformation needs. Versa is the modern secure network.”

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report.

Dell’Oro tracks market size and share on a quarterly basis for most product categories within telecom, networking, network security, and data center IT. Using objective data and a proven and respected methodology, Dell’Oro Group identifies the leading supplier by total annual revenue in specific product categories. For more information on the Dell’Oro Group 4Q21 Network Security Quarterly Report, see: https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/dell-oro-group-2021-market-share-leader-award/

About Dell’Oro Group

Dell’Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications and enterprise networks infrastructure, network security, and data center IT markets. The firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell’Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

