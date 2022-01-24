Dynatrace Named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Observability Solutions

Dynatrace’s deep and broad observability earns top ranking for delivering answers and intelligent automation in hybrid, multicloud environments

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Observability Solutions. The report evaluated solution providers based on a range of key criteria, including technical capabilities, product roadmap, innovation, and ability to execute. GigaOm placed Dynatrace in its Leaders Circle because of its uniquely comprehensive approach, which combines deep and broad observability, continuous runtime application security, and advanced AIOps to deliver answers and intelligent automation from data in increasingly complex, cloud-native environments. In addition, GigaOm awarded Dynatrace the highest possible scores across all categories in the radar’s Key Criteria for Evaluating Cloud Observability Solutions. Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Observability Solutions now.

“Digital transformation has increased the complexity of IT, and with growing reliance on multicloud environments, the need for cloud observability solutions has never been greater,” writes GigaOm analyst Ron Williams. “Dynatrace’s platform approach to cloud observability combines its infrastructure monitoring, APM, DEM, and business analytics capabilities with runtime application security, cloud automation, and AIOps via the Davis AI. The Dynatrace platform scales in hybrid-cloud and multicloud environments, as well as in on-premises private clouds, and can act across a broad set of ITOps, DevOps, SecOps, and FinOps use cases. Dynatrace’s Davis AI and continuous automation allows teams to automate cloud operations and simplify the way they analyze, manage, and optimize their complex environments. Dynatrace provides a solid portion of the overall operational awareness of an enterprise.”

In addition, GigaOm recognizes Dynatrace’s support for the latest open-source standards, such as OpenTelemetry, and acknowledges the company as a major contributor to this open-source project. The report highlights Dynatrace’s roadmap for OpenTelemetry as a core competitive advantage compared to other solution providers.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by leading analysts such as GigaOm for our platform’s best-in-class cloud observability and proven track record of helping the world’s largest organizations innovate faster,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “Multicloud strategies are critical to achieving digital transformation at scale, but the complexity these environments bring often leaves teams drowning in data and wasting time on manual tasks that deliver minimal value beyond simply ‘keeping the lights on.’ To effectively tame this complexity and optimize cloud-native applications and infrastructure, teams need end-to-end observability and continuous runtime application security, enhanced by AI and automation. This combination will empower them to ensure flawless digital experiences and drive innovation faster, more securely, and at scale.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

