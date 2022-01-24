Government Budgeting Software Provider, ClearGov, Exceeds 500th Digital Budget Book Milestone

One of ClearGov’s flagship solutions, Digital Budget Book, helps local governments automate and streamline the process of building their annual budget document.

MAYNARD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClearGov–Leading cloud-based government budgeting software company, ClearGov, recently surpassed its 500th Digital Budget Book customer milestone. The company’s continued growth is fueled by the completion and widespread adoption of its Budget Cycle Management suite, which includes Capital Budgeting, Personnel Budgeting, Operational Budgeting, Digital Budget Book, and Transparency.

“From the beginning, our goal at ClearGov has been to help local governments budget better and to alleviate much of the cumbersome, manual processes that come with creating their annual budget documents. That more than 500 governments are now using Digital Budget Book is proof that we are well on our way of achieving that goal,” said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearGov.

Digital Budget Book, one of ClearGov’s flagship solutions, helps local governments automate and streamline the process of building their annual budget document. Instead of cumbersome PDFs that are several hundred pages long, Digital Budget Book provides a web-based budget book experience. With engaging and interactive graphs and visuals, residents and other stakeholders can more easily understand complex financial data. Additionally, Digital Budget Book generates individual pages for each department, so residents can quickly find what they’re looking for and drill down to detailed line items to understand how their tax dollars are being spent.

This enhanced accessibility to a government’s budget data fosters trust with residents and supports the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“We wanted the public to see at-a-glance not just how their tax dollars were being spent, but how the Village’s finances stacked up against similar-sized communities nearby. ClearGov gives Lemont residents an easy-to-understand visual snapshot of where we are financially so they don’t have to scour a 300-page budget book for the fiscal insights they need to make informed decisions,” said Christina Smith, Finance Director, Lemont, IL.

Key features of Digital Budget Book include:

Built-in GFOA Best Practices – The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award criteria has been built-in to ClearGov’s framework and templates along with an easy-to-follow checklist. In 2021, ten ClearGov Digital Budget Book customers earned a GFOA budget award.

Automated Fund Summaries – Fund summaries are pre-populated with revenue, expense and historical data so governments don’t have to enter it manually.

Department Specific Pages – With a few clicks, build department pages that include auto-updated revenue and expenditure data. Invite department heads to add context, narrative, and strategic goals.

Collaborate and Customize – Invite stakeholders to edit key sections of the budget book. These template-based pages are flexible and efficient, allowing users to easily add new text, images, or charts to keep sections organized and updated automatically.

Capital Improvements Inclusion – Automatically add annual and multi-year capital improvement plans directly into the digital budget book.

Automatic Data Updates – Revenue and expense data are automatically updated as the budget changes, eliminating errors and saving time. Add dynamic figures to the narrative on a page to mirror budget updates as they’re made to eliminate having to search for and replace them manually.

To learn more about Digital Budget Book, please visit: https://cleargov.com/products/digital-budget-book

About ClearGov: ClearGov® is the leading provider of Budget Cycle Management software, focused on helping local governments and their department heads streamline the annual budget process by improving the collection, creation, and communication of their budgets. ClearGov solutions are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. Over 500 communities across the US rely on our cloud-based Budget Cycle Management suite to modernize their budget process.

