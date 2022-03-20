GreenPath Financial Wellness Announces Board Transition

Pachla succeeds Sydlowski as board chair for GreenPath and its HPF affiliate

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#995Hope—GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that has provided financial counseling services since 1961, announced key changes to its board and that of its affiliate, Homeownership Preservation Foundation (HPF). GreenPath Vice Chair, Carey Pachla, will become Chair of the GreenPath and HPF boards this month. Pachla succeeds Jane Sydlowski, who after 11 years as GreenPath board chair and 5 years as HPF board chair, has opted to remain a director for another 3-year term.





Pachla has served on the GreenPath board since 2013 and joined the HPF board in 2017. She is president and CEO of FastTek Global, one of the fastest growing, privately held tech staffing firms in the nation, a company she grew from its infancy. Pachla is a graduate of Western Michigan University and Wayne State University. She is passionate about education, laser-focused on career development for women in Tech and has been an active member of the Michigan Council of Women in Technology for 18 years.

CEO and President of AMI Strategies, Sydlowski, who has been a GreenPath board member since 2001, was appointed board chair in 2011 and led the HPF board after its affiliation with GreenPath in 2017. During her tenure, she led GreenPath’s acquisition of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Orange County, Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Central Oklahoma, and completed strategic affiliations with HPF, Rural Dynamics and ClariFi. These activities, along with the 2011 completion of GreenPath’s 125,000 square-foot headquarters in metro Detroit, added 60+ employees and 14 locations to its national footprint.

“We are incredibly grateful for Jane’s and Carey’s work and dedication to empowering people to build financial resiliency,” said Kristen Holt, president and CEO, GreenPath. “Their exemplary leadership has remained steadfast and enabled GreenPath and our affiliates to become one of the nation’s largest, most trusted debt management and housing counseling organizations.”

“I am honored to serve as board chair for an organization that has impacted so many lives for more than 60 years,” Pachla said. “I want to personally thank Jane for her strategic and empathetic stewardship. When one is stretched by pronounced challenge and disruption, and still excels, that’s what separates ‘good’ leaders from ‘great’ leaders. Jane certainly ascends into the ‘great’ category.”

Sanjeev Handa, who served as HPF Board Chair from 2012 to 2017, has opted to retire from the GreenPath and HPF boards. During his tenure, GreenPath has become one of the most referred HUD-approved housing counseling organizations. “Housing is one of my passions. It is the pillar for the building of wealth in this country. Helping expand access to housing to all Americans remains one of my priorities. I’m proud to have played my part within this exceptional organization.”

Holt remarked: “I’m so thankful for Sanjeev’s contributions, which ultimately helped guide the HPF affiliation. His leadership enabled our organization to serve millions of homeowners in need and improve homeownership rates across the country, especially among underserved communities. His work on the Audit and Finance committees helped improve our risk systems. He always asked the tough questions necessary to make us better.”

Michelle Greene was recently elected Vice Chair of the GreenPath and HPF boards and will succeed Pachla. As senior vice president and chief information officer, pharmaceutical segment for Cardinal Health, Greene was initially elected to the GreenPath and HPF boards in 2021 and will serve as Audit Committee Chair for GreenPath. Newly elected to the GreenPath board, Shawn Stewart will also serve on its Audit Committee. Stewart is an advisor at Rocket Central, the centralized hub for the Rocket Companies fintech platform, delivering innovation and impactful solutions across Rocket Companies.

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

As one of the largest financial counseling agencies in the nation, GreenPath Financial Wellness has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, student loans, homeownership and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath and its affiliates work directly with individuals, banks, credit unions and employer partners across the U.S. from more than 33 locations and through phone access and online tools. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, Michigan Diversity Council, Texas Diversity Council, and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation. To learn more, visit www.greenpath.org or call 866-648-8122. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram @greenpathfinancial and on Twitter @GreenPath.

About Homeownership Preservation Foundation (HPF)

Homeownership Preservation Foundation, also known as HPF, is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to guiding consumers onto the path of sustainable homeownership and improving their overall financial health. Since its founding in 2004, HPF’s certified counselors provide rental, pre-purchase and reverse mortgage counseling and foreclosure prevention. HPF’s HOPE™ Hotline (888-995-HOPE™) has helped more than 9 million callers manage the homeownership lifecycle with trusted, independent information and assistance. For more information, visit 995hope.org.

Contacts

GreenPath Financial Wellness

Chandra Lewis



+1 248.207.0631



[email protected]