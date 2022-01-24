IntelePeer Receives 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

Atmosphere Marketplace Honored for Exceptional Innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading communications platform as a service (CPaaS) and workflow automation provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Atmosphere Marketplace as a 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

IntelePeer’s Atmosphere Marketplace is a store of pre-built, plug-and-play no-code and low-code communications and customer experience applications. Created to help businesses eliminate timely and costly development cycles, Marketplace applications modernize how businesses communicate with their customers while solving their most pressing communication challenges.

“We couldn’t be more pleased that IntelePeer’s Marketplace received the recognition it deserves – especially as customer experience becomes an essential business selling point in today’s digital world,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. “An industry first, Marketplace’s intuitive, interactive templates allow businesses of all sizes to solve more robust, complex and expensive problems, without the need for developers.”

The 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor IntelePeer with a 2022 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its Atmosphere Marketplace solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from IntelePeer in 2023 and beyond.”

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps companies better engage their customers by creating modern customer experiences from the cloud that augment existing communication solutions…in minutes. Its platform is a workflow communications engine that provides management for voice automation, messaging, AI, analytics and the tools to help businesses tailor their customer engagement without requiring developer resources. IntelePeer provides its clients with instantly available pre-built solutions and workflow-based building tools to infinitely customize their interaction and rich APIs for more customized experiences, all built on its CPaaS platform. IntelePeer’s easy-to-use and intuitive no-code templates, low-code, co-creation, and turn-key communication options result in rapid time to value for its customers, regardless of their technical experience. For more information visit: www.intelepeer.com.

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Wilson



Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276



[email protected]

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly



Marketing Manager



203-852-6800, ext. 170



[email protected]