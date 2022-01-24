JAGGAER VPs Roger Blumberg and Amenallah Reghimi Named S&DCE Pros to Know for Second Consecutive Year

Supply & Demand Chain Executive celebrates the two technology executives for their ongoing contributions to the supply chain and procurement industry

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announces that Roger Blumberg, Vice President of Marketing, and Amenallah Reghimi, Vice President of Product Management, have been named recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Pros to Know Award. The award recognizes the duo’s work in helping organizations rethink their supply chain and enterprise commerce strategies with advanced technology.

The recognition comes on the tails of JAGGAER’s recent unveiling of its Autonomous Commerce vision, a self-governing B2B experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners.

“Procurement and supply chain teams play a huge role in an organization’s success and technology innovation is taking off to help these teams thrive. It’s an exciting and rewarding time to be in the industry and help evolve the way organizations come together to buy and sell,” said Blumberg, who has over 30 years of experience in procurement.

Reghimi, who leads JAGGAER’s product innovation efforts said, “Autonomous Commerce, led by artificial intelligence and machine learning, is the future. I’m proud to work at JAGGAER where I can drive these technological advancements that reduce friction across the industry and equip buyers and sellers to be even more efficient and strategic. It’s exciting to see the power and capabilities that Autonomous Commerce can bring to customers.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received 360 nominations this year—the highest number of nominations ever for this award—highlighting the critical impact of professionals in the function. “It’s an honor to be recognized among so many other great nominees. It’s encouraging to know that my team and I are making a positive impact,” added Blumberg.

Reghimi similarly stated, “I am truly honored to receive this award, and feel optimistic about the value and technological strides that’s to come from JAGGAER and throughout the supply chain and procurement industry as a whole.”

Blumberg and Reghimi share a commitment for advancing customer success and developing solutions that increase cost savings and value, reduce risk, eliminate friction and more. They’re passionate about empowering buyers and suppliers with more time to tackle high value tasks.

“Roger and Amenallah truly exemplify JAGGAER’s values and spirit of innovation,” said Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER. “Their motivation, experience and expertise are critical in advancing JAGGAER’s Autonomous Commerce strategy and moving our customers forward on the path to success.”

To view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners, go to www.sdcexec.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com

