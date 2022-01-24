Keenz Stroller Wagons Launches New Models

The Original Stroller Wagon Brand, Keenz Introduces Three New Stroller Wagon Models This Spring in 2 and 4 Passenger Options

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#keenzfamily–Keenz, the company that introduced North American families to the benefits of combining the safety of a stroller with the convenience of a wagon, is adding to its stroller wagon line up. Three new models, including two four-passenger stroller wagon options, begin shipping this week. Featuring Keenz’s standard safety features, the Keenz 7S+, XC, and XC+ are on pre-sale now at Keenz.us.

A four-passenger version of the original stroller wagon, the Keenz 7S+ arrives fully loaded with dual leather push-pull handlebars, the traditional Keenz canopy system, snack tray, travel storage bag and all-terrain wheels. Great for family outings, the Keenz 7S+ offers everything that made the original Keenz 7S a success. The traditional Keenz canopy system features built-in shades that provide sun protection, privacy for diaper changes, and help reduce noise and activity when kids are overstimulated.

Keenz’s push-pull handle system makes the 7S+ a great addition to trips to the park, the beach, sporting events, and more. A footwell with cover and a 300-pound maximum weight limit makes the 7S+ ideal for kids of various ages. The 7S+ four-passenger wagon has an MSRP of $699.99.

The Keenz Two-Passenger XC and Four-Passenger XC+ also arrive this spring in two colors. Extreme comfort in a luxury package, the XC and XC+ are built for adventure. Featuring dual leather push-pull handlebars, and cushioned, reclining, and removable seats, these stroller wagons feature deep interiors with lots of legroom. Like the 7S+, the XC and XC+ arrive with all-terrain wheels, snack trays, Keenz canopy, and ample storage space.

With four-wheel spring suspension and a higher base, the XC and XC+ provide kids a comfortable ride with a view. The heavy-duty XC has a maximum weight capacity of 200 pounds and the XC+ has a capacity of 300 pounds. The XC and XC+ retail for $749.99 and $849.99, respectively, at Keenz.us.

Home of the Original Stroller Wagon, Keenz offers five stroller wagon models, each meeting the requirements of 16 CFR 1227, “Safety Standard for Carriages and Strollers”, and of ASTM F833-13, “Standard Consumer Safety Performance Specification for Carriages and Strollers.” Distributed exclusively in North America by Paradigm International LLC., Paradigm is the exclusive distributor of Keenz and the majority owner of The Better Options Company (TBOC). Together TBOC owns, manufactures, and distributes Keenz, The Stair Barrier and Lazy Dog Loungers. Visit BetterOptionsCo.com for more information.

