Kevin Zubor joins Grant Thornton as chief financial officer

The veteran finance and accounting leader brings 30 years of experience to the firm

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grant Thornton LLP, one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms, has named Kevin Zubor its new chief financial officer (CFO). Zubor assumes the role from interim CFO Jim Peko, who will continue in his longstanding role as the firm’s chief operating officer.

Zubor ― a skilled executive with extensive finance and accounting experience ― joins Grant Thornton after serving for eight years as the CFO of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, a global law firm headquartered in Chicago.

“Kevin’s keen, analytical eye and in-depth understanding of the professional-services industry will greatly benefit both our people and our clients,” said Brad Preber, CEO of Grant Thornton. “The role of CFO requires more innovation and creativity from leaders than ever before, and that’s why we’re so pleased that Kevin is joining our firm. He has the experience and skills needed to help Grant Thornton continuously thrive.”

Zubor possesses nearly 30 years of accounting and finance experience. Prior to his role as CFO of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, he served in multiple leadership roles with Jones Lang Lasalle America. His 16-year tenure at the real estate giant culminated in his appointment as its Americas chief accounting officer.

He brings an impressive skill set to Grant Thornton, including considerable experience with financial planning and analysis, auditing, and mergers and acquisitions. Further, he has a long track record of driving organizational objectives and successfully forecasting domestic and international operations. Zubor earned an accounting degree from the University of Iowa and is a certified public accountant in Illinois.

