Tempus’ EDGE Platform Leverages Data & AI to Identify Therapeutic Options for Patients Earlier in the Treatment Journey

Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced the launch of EDGE, an innovative platform that allows pathologists to access developing AI models intended to identify specimens with potentially actionable biomarkers using a single hematoxylin and eosin stain (H&E) slide. With access to over 50 petabytes of de-identified multimodal data, Tempus is developing AI models with the aim to identify patients who would benefit from additional testing and may qualify for targeted therapies, including those in clinical trials, earlier in their cancer care journey.

The model portfolio, called Tempus HistogenomicsTM, features digital pathology algorithms that are being developed to use a single, whole slide H&E image to predict the potential of biomarkers, such as microsatellite instability (MSI) or homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status, in patients whose samples are not ordinarily sequenced.

Tempus is creating a network of pathology labs, called NAPA, across the country that can access the company’s growing portfolio of investigational AI models designed to identify patients that are more likely to have targetable biomarkers. In addition, Tempus is collaborating with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to leverage the EDGE platform and NAPA network to identify unique biomarkers and co-develop novel AI applications.

“We believe there is a unique opportunity to advance patient care by integrating digital pathology AI tools into our daily clinical practice,” said Matthew Leavitt, MD, CEO of PathNet Labs, a national network of digital pathology practices. “This collaboration will carefully validate safe-use clinical applications of Tempus Histogenomics, directly comparing these algorithms with conventional ancillary testing methodologies while seeking to empower our pathologists with computational tools that can assist in identifying patients most likely to benefit from new therapies.”

“EDGE is one of the many ways in which we will leverage our AI-enabled platform and library of multimodal data, including our diverse matched digital pathology and molecular datasets, to more effectively identify the right treatments for the right patients even earlier in their treatment journey,” said Abdul Hamid Halabi, GM and SVP of Translational AI at Tempus. “This platform will bring actionable AI to pathologists’ fingertips and support them in identifying optimal therapeutic paths for patients, while also facilitating the discovery of new biomarkers for researchers developing new, targeted therapies.”

In December 2021, Tempus announced a collaboration with the Data Science and Oncology teams at Janssen Research & Development LLC (Janssen) aimed at jointly creating algorithms intended to further patient pre-screening efforts for specific cancer indications, including biomarker-selected cohorts, for Janssen’s clinical trials. Tempus also announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca last year, which intends to utilize Tempus’ AI-enabled platform and multimodal data to advance novel therapeutic programs across AstraZeneca’s diverse oncology pipeline.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit www.tempus.com.

