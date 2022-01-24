Virtru and Nightfall Partner to Launch Next-Gen HIPAA Compliance Solution for Email

Healthcare organizations can now protect, control, and audit protected health information (PHI) and other sensitive data shared via email, improving data security

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtru , a leader in data protection and inventor of the open TDF standard, and Nightfall , the industry’s first cloud-native data protection platform, recently announced a strategic partnership that delivers an automated, scalable way to protect sensitive data flowing in and out of email workflows so that healthcare organizations can more easily comply with HIPAA. Available now, the joint solution integrates Virtru’s end-to-end data encryption software with Nightfall’s powerful data loss prevention (DLP) platform and sensitive data detection engine to automatically encrypt and control PHI shared via email, helping healthcare organizations to meet HIPAA compliance requirements.

Advances in medical technology and information systems have transformed the healthcare industry and have substantially increased the volume of patient data that healthcare organizations must maintain and secure. Many care scenarios require immediate access to PHI, including patient names, addresses, medical record numbers, social security numbers, and more. Providers often use email and file systems to share PHI—making email and file protection a critical part of any HIPAA compliance program.

Multi-cloud environments that support digital care delivery leave PHI at risk of exposure. Virtru and Nightfall’s new, next-gen solution seamlessly integrates a powerful DLP engine with end-to-end email encryption to protect sensitive data throughout its lifecycle, regardless of where it is shared.

The joint solution leverages Nightfall’s library of machine learning detectors to scan and identify PHI within email messages, documents, images, and in a variety of file types. If PHI is detected, an alert is triggered and Virtru’s technology automatically encrypts the data and applies access control policies to the email – without any action needed by the end-user. With persistent protection and granular access controls, as well as machine automation that eliminates the potential for human error, this joint solution empowers healthcare organizations to unlock the power of PHI and maintain full control of sensitive data shared via email.

“This partnership between Nightfall and Virtru empowers providers, patients, and healthcare staff to securely share PHI via email workflows so that they can easily coordinate care and ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. “This easy-to-use, end-to-end HIPAA compliance solution for email is the first of many joint innovations to come.”

“Powering sensitive data classification and protection in every app or service is why we launched the Nightfall Developer Platform,” said Isaac Madan, co-founder, and CEO of Nightfall. “We’re excited to partner with innovative companies like Virtru who seamlessly incorporate our AI-powered detection engine within their system to provide much-needed capabilities to healthcare organizations seeking to securely share sensitive data via email at a time where virtual care delivery is at an all-time high.

The complete solution will be available via both companies’ direct sales organizations and channel partnerships. For more information on Virtru’s partnership and joint solution with Nightfall, please visit the following page.

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control, everywhere it’s stored and shared. Virtru is trusted by more than 7,000 global customers to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter at @virtruprivacy .

About Nightfall

Nightfall’s mission is to bring efficiency and efficacy to data protection. Organizations depend on Nightfall to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across cloud services via machine learning & natural language processing (NLP). As the industry’s first cloud-native data loss prevention & data classification platform, Nightfall has scaled rapidly to a broad set of customers across the globe, ranging from hyper-growth tech startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. Nightfall’s SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform has been deployed across consumer-facing & highly regulated industries like healthcare, insurance, and education to address data leakage and compliance risks around HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and more. Nightfall is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock, Webb Investment Network, and a cadre of high-profile operators, including CEO/executives at Okta, Splunk, FireEye and Salesforce. For more information on Nightfall and Cloud Native DLP, please visit nightfall.ai or contact us at [email protected].

