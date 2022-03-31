World Backup Day – March 31, 2022: Businesses Must Backup and Plan for Recovery

Nearly a quarter of businesses globally do not test their data recovery plans

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As businesses globally are reminded about the importance of data backup during World Backup Day, the world’s leading ransomware and data resilience provider, stresses that recovery can often be the missing part of the successful business continuity equation.

Global research commissioned by Arcserve revealed that most companies will suffer data loss at some point. The findings highlight why having a fast and effective data recovery plan plays an equally important role as data backup. Key findings from the research include:

74% of mid-sized companies have experienced data loss in the last five years

52% of respondents said that they could not recover all their data after a loss

94% say data loss had a direct impact on the way their IT teams operate 69% of those say they needed to revise their data recovery plans

23% of businesses globally do not test their data recovery plans

Arcserve recommends business adopt the proven 3-2-1-1 data backup strategy. The 3-2-1-1 strategy requires three backup copies of data on two different media, such as disk and tape, with 1 of those copies located offsite for disaster recovery. The final one in the 3-2-1-1 equation is immutable backup – a key element of successful ransomware protection because data is converted to a write-once, read many times format—and cannot be altered.

Said Florian Malecki, Executive Vice President Marketing, Arcserve: “World Backup Day was created to help people be more aware of the significance that data plays in our everyday lives, and the importance of keeping it safe. Of course, we fully agree with this, and believe that robust and tested data recovery planning is a critical element of any data backup and protection plan.”

About the research: conducted by Dimensional Research among 709 qualified individuals with budget and/or technical decision-making responsibility for data management, data protection and storage solutions at a company with 100 – 2,500 employees and at least 5 TB of data.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor, and unified data resilience platform solution provider, provides the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise and regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow Arcserve on Twitter or LinkedIn.

