Accelus Announces First Procedure Integrating Remi Robotic Navigation System, LineSider Spinal System, and FlareHawk Expandable Interbody Fusion Device Technologies

Dr. Tien Le recently performed the first procedure integrating the Remi Robotic Navigation System, LineSider Spinal System, and FlareHawk Expandable Interbody Fusion Device technologies Dr. Tien Le recently performed the first procedure integrating the Remi Robotic Navigation System, LineSider Spinal System, and FlareHawk Expandable Interbody Fusion Device technologies

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accelus, a privately held medical technology company focused on accelerating the adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) as the standard of care in spine, today announced the successful completion of the first surgery integrating its Remi™ Robotic Navigation, LineSider® Spinal System, and FlareHawk® Expandable Interbody Fusion Device systems in one procedure. The case was performed by board-certified and dual-fellowship-trained neurosurgeon Dr. Tien V. Le in March 2022 in Brandon, Florida.

“Accelus’ Remi Robotic Navigation System with LineSider pedicle screws, in tandem with its FlareHawk interbody fusion system, were ideal for performing this case, as the patient was experiencing instability and compression of the nerve roots following a previous decompression surgery that necessitated intervention,” said Dr. Le. “The use of all three novel technologies enabled a seamless, minimally invasive approach, which allowed for smaller incisions and a less pronounced interbody insertion profile, minimizing the risk of nerve injury.”

Dr. Le is a leader in providing minimally invasive surgical solutions and was selected by Dr. Kevin Foley, surgeon designer of the Remi Robotic Navigation System, to the prestigious post-graduate Spine Neurosurgery Fellowship at Semmes-Murphey Neurologic & Spine Institute. Certified for the use of robotic-assisted spine surgery since 2013, Dr. Le has recently incorporated the Remi system into his spine fusion procedures to help navigate the placement of pedicle screws in a more precise and accurate manner.

“Given its small size and compact setup when compared to incumbent spinal robotic technologies, Remi is well suited to advance the standard of care for robotic spinal navigation and will play a pivotal role in robotic-assisted spinal surgery in the years to come,” Dr. Le added. “Robotic-assisted navigation augments the well-established benefits of minimally invasive spinal surgery, reduces radiation exposure to the surgeon and everyone else in the operating room, and allows for the accurate placement of pedicle screws in otherwise difficult anatomy that may not be well visualized using conventional techniques.”

The Remi platform provides robotic-assisted placement of the LineSider Spinal System, a low-profile, minimally invasive pedicle screw system utilizing extended tab technology. Dr. Le also used FlareHawk in this procedure and has performed approximately 100 FlareHawk cases to date. FlareHawk, Accelus’ flagship product, features proprietary multidirectional expansion technology, designed to minimize neural retraction during implant insertion.

“Since our inception, Accelus has been focused on designing products that reconcile the desire of spine surgeons for a minimally invasive approach with the need for maximum clinical results,” said Chris Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of Accelus. “Successful outcomes from procedures such as Dr. Le’s recent groundbreaking surgery validate our mission, and we look forward to expanding our scope to a variety of surgical approaches that can be performed across several clinical settings, including ASCs, in the future.”

About Accelus

Accelus is committed to accelerating minimally invasive spine surgery through its enabling technology with broad accessibility to previously underserved markets. Established in 2021 through the combination of Integrity Implants and Fusion Robotics, the company is focused on providing its proprietary Adaptive Geometry™ technology with pragmatic and economical navigation and robotic solutions with broad clinical use in spine surgery. Learn more at www.accelusinc.com.

