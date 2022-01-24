American Tower Plans First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its first quarter 2022 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 27, 2022 to discuss its results.
|Conference call details are as follows:
|Call Date:
|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
|Call Time:
|8:30 a.m. ET
|Call Dial in:
|(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada
|(234) 720-6979 International
|Access Code: 4902790
|Online Info:
|https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/
|Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.
|Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.
|An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:
|Replay Dates:
|April 27, 2022 12:30 p.m. ET – May 11, 2022 11:59 p.m. ET
|Replay Dial in:
|(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada
|(402) 970-0847 International
|Access Code: 7543388
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 220,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.
Contacts
ATC Contact: Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500