American Tower Plans First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its first quarter 2022 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 27, 2022 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:
   
Call Date:   Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Call Time:   8:30 a.m. ET
   
Call Dial in:   (877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada
  (234) 720-6979 International
  Access Code: 4902790
   
Online Info:   https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/
  Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.
  Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.
   
An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:
   
Replay Dates:   April 27, 2022 12:30 p.m. ET – May 11, 2022 11:59 p.m. ET
Replay Dial in:   (866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada
  (402) 970-0847 International
  Access Code: 7543388

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 220,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

ATC Contact: Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500

