Clearlake Capital-Backed Cornerstone Names Ryan Courson Chief Financial Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (“Cornerstone” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud-based talent management software solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced the appointment of Ryan Courson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.





“Ryan brings extensive experience as a CFO and investor, and his strong track record of driving profitable and transformative growth across a range of businesses will be critical as we accelerate our growth strategy,” said Himanshu Palsule, Cornerstone Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to enable more organizations and people to grow and thrive together, Ryan’s commitment to driving financial and operational excellence will help us rapidly execute on our vision.”

Courson recently served as CFO of EagleView, a global provider of geospatial software and analytics, where he led multiple business functions, including Corporate Strategy & Development, Finance & Accounting, Information Technology, Legal, and Business Transformation functions. Prior to EagleView, Courson served as CFO of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO), a $10 billion global asset management firm with portfolio investments spanning the maritime, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Courson led Atlas’s investment strategy with over $4 billion of capital raised and deployed across the portfolio. Earlier in his career, he spent time as a technology and software investor at Falcon Edge Capital, Teton Capital, and Berkshire Hathaway.

“I am passionate about developing people and was drawn to Cornerstone’s potential to shape the convergence of learning & development (“L&D”) and business performance. This role provides an exciting opportunity to help drive Cornerstone’s strategy to accelerate organic and inorganic growth, core product investment, and corporate transformation,” said Courson. “I look forward to partnering with Himanshu and the Cornerstone leadership team to change the future of work through a commitment to customer centricity, product innovation, and corporate excellence.”

“We welcome Ryan to the Cornerstone team and look forward to working with him as we execute on our strategic plan,” said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner, and Paul Huber, Managing Director, at Clearlake. “Ryan has a track record of driving operational performance and we are excited to gain his experience at the Company.”

Courson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

To learn more about Cornerstone’s Executive Leadership Team, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/company/executives/

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with adaptive HR solutions designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 6,000 customers and 75M users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $72 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led nearly 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

