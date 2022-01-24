Coretelligent Announces Acquisition of Chateaux, Expands Full IT Integration Capabilities

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coretelligent, a leading provider of comprehensive managed and co-managed white glove IT support, cybersecurity, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud services, and Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), a leading middle-market investment firm, jointly announced the acquisition of technology services and solutions provider Chateaux. The financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Norwalk, CT, Chateaux has more than 30 years of experience developing technology-enabled business solutions that drive strategy and operations. Chateaux services clients in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences, and utility sectors and provides a range of project-based services, including digital transformation, emerging technologies, and more.

“We are pleased to welcome the Chateaux team and their elite clientele to the Coretelligent family. Our shared values, commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience, verticalized expertise, and the complementary nature of our services and solutions made bringing the two firms together a decidedly straightforward decision,” said Kevin J. Routhier, Coretelligent Founder, President, and CEO. “The acquisition of Chateaux augments and further strengthens Coretelligent’s comprehensive suite of solutions and expands the resources and services we can offer our collective clients.”

The acquisition generates enhanced capabilities to meet the evolving needs of clients of both organizations, including digital transformation, DevOps, cybersecurity, IT strategy, and more.

“This acquisition will enable us to offer our clients a holistic framework of IT solutions, bringing cybersecurity, 24/7/365 support, IT strategy and planning, and many more capabilities to our existing digital transformation services,” shared Ken Zimmerman, Chateaux Founder, CEO, and Senior Solutions Architect. “We are confident that expanding our offerings to our collective clients will lead to joint success for all.”

Coretelligent and Chateaux will be aligned under the Coretelligent brand, with Chateaux being referred to as a Coretelligent company. Chateaux principals Ken Zimmerman, Mark Montanaro, and Vijay Rathna will remain in leadership roles.

The acquisition of Chateaux marks Coretelligent’s first acquisition since NEP added Coretelligent to its investment portfolio in October 2021. Coretelligent’s previous acquisitions include United Technology Group, LLC., SoundView IT Solutions, LLC., and Soundshore Technology Group.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, security, and unified cloud management services, enabling organizations to seamlessly power and grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class technology experts, Coretelligent’s core services—managed IT, security and compliance, cloud management, Backup and Disaster recovery, and IT planning and strategy—are utilized by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal, and technology industries, among others. Coretelligent’s headquarters is in Needham, MA, with strategic offices located in New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Stamford, Scarborough, and the San Francisco Bay area; with expanded support locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Tampa, Washington, DC, and West Palm Beach.

For more information, visit coretelligent.com or follow Coretelligent on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.

About Chateaux

Chateaux is a leading provider of technology services and solutions, helping mid-market and enterprise-level organizations drive informed strategic decisions with real-time operational impact. Combining over 37 years of IT expertise, vast industry experience, and longstanding partnerships with IBM, Microsoft, and Progress, and as an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, Chateaux works to define, design, and deliver results that bridge business and technology. Areas of specialization include emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, AI, and microservices; application development and integration; websites and e-commerce; data management and analytics; and cloud services. Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, with offices around the globe, Chateaux serves clients across North America.

For more information, visit chatsoft.com.

