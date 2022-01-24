Enterprise Products to Host Analyst and Investor Day

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host a meeting with securities analysts and investors on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 8 a.m. CDT in Houston. The event will be webcast live on the internet and may be accessed along with accompanying slides via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

Contacts

Randy Burkhalter, Investor Relations, (713) 381-6812 or (866) 230-0745, [email protected]
Rick Rainey, Media Relations, (713) 381-3635, [email protected]

Related Stories

Editas Medicine Announces Dosing of First Pediatric Patient in the BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10

BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Berkeley Lights and Vestaron Announce Partnership to Develop Pesticidal Peptides Utilizing Proprietary High-Throughput, Functional Screening Service

Lumos Pharma Reaches 50% Randomization Milestone in Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 Trial Evaluating Oral LUM-201 in PGHD

BioCorRx Announces Additional Award of Nearly $100,000 from NIDA for BICX104, its Implantable Naltrexone Pellet for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

Nuvectis Pharma Recaps Oral Presentation Highlights for NXP800 at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference

You may have missed

Editas Medicine Announces Dosing of First Pediatric Patient in the BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10

Berkeley Lights and Vestaron Announce Partnership to Develop Pesticidal Peptides Utilizing Proprietary High-Throughput, Functional Screening Service

BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BioCorRx Announces Additional Award of Nearly $100,000 from NIDA for BICX104, its Implantable Naltrexone Pellet for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

Lumos Pharma Reaches 50% Randomization Milestone in Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 Trial Evaluating Oral LUM-201 in PGHD

error: Content is protected !!