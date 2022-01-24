Enterprise Products to Host Analyst and Investor Day

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host a meeting with securities analysts and investors on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 8 a.m. CDT in Houston. The event will be webcast live on the internet and may be accessed along with accompanying slides via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

