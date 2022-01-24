John Marshall Bank Hires Peter Nadanyi as SVP, Loudoun Commercial Team Lead

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–John Marshall Bank is pleased to announce Peter Nadanyi as Senior Vice President, Loudoun Commercial Team Lead, where he will be overseeing a group of commercial lending relationship managers and administering the continued growth of the Commercial and Industrial lending portfolio. Peter brings over 33 years of banking experience with an extensive community bank background. Most recently he served as Market President at Virginia National Bank. Prior to that, he served 15 years, in business development leadership positions, at BB&T and 14 years as a Regional Sales Manager at First Virginia Bank.





Peter is a graduate of Virginia Tech and received a BS in Marketing Management. He continued his banking credentials at the Virginia Bankers School of Management and the Risk Management Association Commercial Lending School.

“We are excited to add Peter’s style of relationship banking to further develop the Loudoun region. His past experience and knowledge of the local market are valuable assets that will be an integral addition to the Bank. Along with the recent announcements of Alice Williams and Graziella Brenneman joining our team, Peter’s addition shows the Bank’s continuing ability to attract and hire recognized market leaders to further support the impressive growth of our company,” stated Andrew Peden, EVP, Chief Lending Officer.

In true community banking form, Peter is an active member of the local business community. He currently serves as a Committee Member for the Business Finance Group Loan Committee, as the former Treasurer and board member for Experience Old Town Warrenton, and is a member of the Warrenton Rotary Club. He previously served as a Board Member for the Page County Chamber, in Luray.

About John Marshall Bank:

John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank,” OTCQB: JMSB) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in the DC Metro area with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service, and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington DC Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points of contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

Contacts

Andrew Peden



EVP, Chief Lending Officer



703-584-0840