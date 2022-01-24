Netcracker Wins Asia Communication Awards for 5G, Cloud and BSS/OSS

Customer Deployments and Innovative Technologies Cited for Prestigious Honors

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Asia Communication Awards in the categories of 5G Technology Initiative, Cloud Technology Initiative and OSS/BSS Project of the Year. Total Telecom presented the awards based on innovation, market impact and proven deployments in the APAC region.

Netcracker won the 5G Technology Initiative for the ability of Netcracker Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) to support AI/ML, automation and standard O-RAN Alliance interfaces for 5G Open RAN optimization and 5G RAN slicing. Netcracker Cloud BSS was awarded the Cloud Technology Initiative for the role its cloud-native capabilities play in helping CSPs launch new business cases for the digital economy. Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS received the award for OSS/BSS Project of the Year for helping operators with large-scale digital transformation projects.

“Netcracker differentiated itself from the competition with a wide range of successful deployments,” said Rob Chambers, Managing Director at Total Telecom. “Netcracker’s 5G, cloud and BSS/OSS offerings have helped drive the adoption of more innovative technology across the industry by consistently delivering outstanding results for a variety of providers.”

“We are proud to receive these awards because we have always prioritized developing new technology to achieve practical benefits for our customers,” said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. “Our solutions and services equip providers with the speed, flexibility and expertise to immediately capitalize on rapidly evolving technology like 5G.”

