Quanergy and Mirasys Integrate 3D LiDAR and Deep Vision Data Platforms to Provide Advanced Security

The 3D LiDAR and VMS integration delivers advanced insights and analytics for physical security applications in the government, retail, and gaming industries

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & AMERICAN FORK, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE: QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced a technology integration with Mirasys, one of the leading suppliers of open platform Video Management Systems (VMS). The integration of Quanergy’s platform with Mirasys’ deep vision data platform will deliver advanced insights and analytics for physical security applications in the government, retail, and gaming industries.





“LiDAR is the new gold standard for 3D perception in the security industry thanks to its unmatched accuracy,” said Max Davis, Business Development Manager at Mirasys. “Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR platform delivers rich real-time 3D data and powerful insights about the presence and movement of people that will be invaluable to our user base within the security and smart city markets.”

Mirasys is a deep vision data company that allows customers around the world to extract maximum information from old and new cameras and sensors. Its intelligent VMS is based on openness, easy install-use software, and data security.

By integrating Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR platform, customers can optimize business operations with real-time data including location, direction, speed and type of objects. The QORTEX DTC™ platform enables the classification of vehicles and people, ensuring high accuracy and efficiency when integrated with VMS. In addition, the LiDAR sensors are accurate and reliable in all weather and lighting conditions, including very bright and very low light, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor security applications.

“LiDAR-based security solutions provide incredibly rich and detailed data, enabling advanced analytics and deeper insights with more accuracy than ever before,” said Gerald Becker, VP of Market Development and Alliances at Quanergy. “The integration with Mirasys will bring the value of LiDAR to an even wider audience.”

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s (NYSE: QNGY) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



About Mirasys

Mirasys is one of the leading suppliers of open platform Video Management Systems (VMS). Mirasys intelligent surveillance software is used for perimeter protection, building management, loss prevention, and operational efficiency by customers from many industries in over 40 countries. Mirasys Spotter V9 is one of the preferred VMS software to collect, store, process and provide data from CCTV cameras and other related sensors to small and large installations. Based in Finland, the company operates worldwide in cooperation with leading distributors, system integrators, security service providers and system manufacturers. More than 70.000 customers use Mirasys systems with nearly one million cameras. Mirasys intelligent VMS is based on openness, easy install-use software, data security, and win-win partnership. For more information about Mirasys, visit www.mirasys.com.

