SailPoint Announces Date of Q1 2022 Earnings Release

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity security for the modern enterprise, will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after the US markets close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

In light of the Company’s pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo, as announced on April 11, 2022, there will not be a conference call or live webcast to discuss those financial results.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the modern enterprise. Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, SailPoint automates the management and control of access, delivering only the required access to the right identities and technology resources at the right time. Our sophisticated identity platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows, providing the singular view into all identities and their access. We meet customers where they are with an intelligent identity solution that matches the scale, velocity and environmental needs of the modern enterprise. SailPoint empowers the most complex enterprises worldwide to build a security foundation grounded in identity security.

Contacts

Investor Relations
ICR for SailPoint

Brian Denyeau, 512-664-8916

[email protected]
or

Media Relations
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Natalie Reina, 956-878-9176

[email protected]

