Scuderia AlphaTauri Partners with RapidAPI to Improve Performance and Digital Integration

RapidAPI Enterprise Hub enables Scuderia AlphaTauri to drive new efficiencies and accelerate innovation across all teams from the factory to the track

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scuderia AlphaTauri today announced a major multi-year partnership with RapidAPI, provider of the world’s largest API Hub. RapidAPI offers an API platform that enables developers and enterprises to find, connect to, and manage APIs across multiple environments. Millions of developers utilize RapidAPI to connect to tens of thousands of APIs using a single account, helping to power modern software development by improving data sharing and collaboration between multiple applications. The AlphaTauri team will use RapidAPI Enterprise Hub to improve in-house software applications and, ultimately, performance on the track.





Franz Tost, Team Principal of Scuderia AlphaTauri, commented: “We are excited to start this partnership with RapidAPI to showcase how their technology is supporting our team to compete at the highest level of motorsport. No other sport is as reliant on information technology as Formula 1, and achieving the maximum performance requires a combination of human effort and state-of-the-art technology. Iddo shares the same ambition as we do, and I am looking forward to this long-term partnership.”

In a sport where every millisecond and data insight can impact the outcome of the race, RapidAPI enables AlphaTauri to collaborate more efficiently to continually drive performance improvements on the car for every race. In short, RapidAPI enables AlphaTauri:

A standardized and centralized hub: RapidAPI Enterprise Hub provides all teams visibility and enables collaboration across all APIs.

Faster time-to-market. While some development is long-term projects, many are agile that need to be completed within hours or days. The faster developers can find and deploy code, the better the car performance will be.

Maintenance and cost of management. With proper management and visibility into custom APIs, RapidAPI's platform can save the team management and maintenance costs.

“Scuderia AlphaTauri and RapidAPI have a shared commitment to ensuring that the team is always at the front of the pack by optimizing the relationship between the data and the many teams and partners working behind the scenes on every aspect of the race,” said Iddo Gino, founder and CEO of RapidAPI. “As innovation partners, we are solving the data and integration challenges that have existed across the sport, making Formula 1 a truly API-driven industry. We look forward to collaborating with the team to continue to improve performance and excellence across every aspect of the Formula 1 experience.”

Raffaele Boschetti, Scuderia AlphaTauri Head of IT, commented: “Nowadays, F1 car performance is influenced by the ability to exploit advanced technologies and innovation. We design, simulate, and set up the car using different software, many of which are bespoke applications developed over the years using in-house code. With its centralized, cloud-based API platform and expertise, RapidAPI will play an important role in improving team performance. They will allow us to speed up our development process while having top-quality software available at the track to support our engineers and gain an important competitive edge. We are very pleased to welcome RapidAPI as an important technical partner.”

