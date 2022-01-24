SentinelOne Partners with Award-Winning PGA Tour Golfer Louis Oosthuizen

Cybersecurity Leader Signs Top Professional Golfer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced it’s partnering with professional golfer Louis Oosthuizen. The South African native turned professional nearly 20 years ago and is currently playing on the PGA, European, and Sunshine tours.

“SentinelOne is an innovative and fast-growing cybersecurity company,” said Oosthuizen. “Being a brand ambassador for an organization providing mission-critical cybersecurity technology is an honor. I look forward to continually advancing my game as a part of the SentinelOne team, as I know they will do the same.”

Oosthuizen has more than 20 tour wins and is a regular top-ten finisher at major global tournaments through an analytics-driven approach to the game. In 2021, he finished in the top three at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship.

“In addition to a competitive spirit and fervor to perform at the highest level, Louis and SentinelOne both share a deep focus on consistency, accuracy, and intelligence,” said Daniel Bernard, CMO, SentinelOne. “We’re proud to have Louis as a part of our team and support a world-class athlete who shares our vision for excellence.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

