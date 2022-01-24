Spiff Launches New Integrations with Financial and HR Systems in Its Spring Release

In its latest product rollout, Spiff introduces additional innovative features to automate, simplify, and bring real-time visibility into commissions across organizations

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SPM–Managing hundreds of sales commissions structures across continents has increased the complexity of the process for enterprise finance professionals. In an effort to reduce the time finance teams spend on this arduous process, Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, announced today the release of new functionality in its sales commissions platform, including integrations with widely used finance and HR platforms such as Workday, Sage, and Xero that enable finance teams to close the books faster so they can spend more time on strategic priorities.

“Commissions have become unruly. With so many structures in enterprises, they have become a pain to deal with because they are difficult to resolve – and they are only a small part of what those teams do to keep a business running smoothly,” Jeron Paul, Chief Executive Officer, Spiff, said. “These additions to the platform further our commitment to innovating for finance and sales teams so they can put commissions to bed each quarter quickly and efficiently and spend more time on the activities that help their businesses thrive.”

The new integrations empower finance teams to streamline their commissions process and save time to focus on their people and overall financials. The integrations enable Spiff to reach more than 150,000 customers and help those organizations further automate their commissions processes.

In addition to the integrations, Spiff announced the availability of the following functions in its latest release that are designed to increase confidence and transparency around commissions, and ultimately simplify this process for enterprise finance, operations, and sales teams.

Easier Document Management with Automated Multi-Signature Workflows. Document signing workflows often require multiple people to review and sign off. Being able to automate this process saves time and allows Finance and Operations professionals to focus on other tasks.

“This release incorporates some great new functionality for Spiff users in enterprise finance, sales and operations,” Raphael Bres, Chief Product Officer, Spiff, said. “Commissions have increasingly become a major pain point for each of these teams and our hope is that the new functionality announced today will help simplify the process and reduce the organizational angst that accompanies it.”

About Spiff

Spiff is a new class of software that creates trust across the organization by delivering real-time automation of commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. Spiff’s sales compensation platform enables finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and provides transparency for sales teams.

