What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You: Most Americans Not Concerned With Their Internet Reputation

Most Indicate They Don’t Have Concern for What Employers Might Find

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JobSearch—Americans are not likely to concern themselves with their online reputation information while looking for work, according to recent polling.

A recent online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of NetReputation.com among over 2,000 US adults shows that nearly three-quarters of Americans would not be concerned about their online reputation information when looking for work, despite the fact that information that potentially reaches years into the past cannot be removed and is now readily available on the Internet to employers and Human Resources professionals making hiring decisions.

“Online reputation information is now the standard by which many employers evaluate potential hires so managing that information is a crucial aspect of finding work, and in many cases keeping a job,” said Adam Petrilli, NetReputation.com CEO and founder.

According to the survey, nearly 3 in 4 Americans (71 percent) say they would not be concerned about what a potential employer might find about them when conducting a full background check that includes online/social media information, with more than half (54 percent) strongly disagreeing with the idea that they’d have any concern about their online reputation information.

Since job seekers and employers consistently use the internet for information about opportunities, potential hires, and current employees, the value of online reputation management (ORM) is increasing, especially since only professional ORM resources like NetReputation.com have the tools to effectively deal with negative online information. The award-winning firm has helped hundreds of individuals and businesses in entertainment, sports, automotive, cryptocurrency, banking and finance, construction, health care, and legal services with valuable ORM programs since its founding in 2015.

NetReputation.com’s success is built on a proprietary process of in-depth analysis, comprehensive program development, keyword and content creation, multiplatform technology use, and ongoing management. The process produces highly effective branding, content removal and suppression, review and social media management, and search engine optimization programs that often integrate marketing communications tactics such as media relations, corporate communications, and trade relations.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Netreputation.com from March 3-7, 2022 among 2,073 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

About NetReputation.com

Founded in 2015 by Adam Petrilli, NetReputation.com is an award-winning pioneer and leader in Online Reputation Management (ORM). The company offers leading-edge ORM solutions for individuals and businesses and was named the “Fastest Growing Reputation Management Firm in the US” in 2019 and 2020 by Inc. Magazine and “Best Reputation Management Firm” in 2019 and 2020 by Newsweek, among numerous other accolades, NetReputation.com delivers customized strategies and support that builds brands, supports sales and enhances reputations. NetReputation.com is headquartered in Sarasota, FL and has offices in Kansas City, KS and New York, NY.

For information, visit www.netreputation.com, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NetReputation/, YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsKeTTdDpWu7oF9PzzU2TMQ, Twitter at https://twitter.com/netreputation and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/netreputation/

