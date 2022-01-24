Zayo Group Releases 2021 ESG Report

Zayo showcases commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility and effective corporate governance

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., the leading global communications infrastructure platform, today announced the release of its Sustainability Report for 2021, highlighting its initial efforts and plans for progress toward critical environmental, social and governance milestones.

“Zayo is developing industry-leading environmental, social, and governance practices,” said Mike Nold, leader of Zayo’s ESG steering committee and SVP of Strategy, Corporate Development & Transformation. “We are focused on Zayo’s impact on the planet and our communities and developing goals to reduce our carbon footprint and increase our usage of green energy while fostering an internal environment that embraces diversity and inclusion. Zayo is proud of its culture and is committed to blazing a trail of great, long-term sustainability and responsibility.”

The report details the initiatives Zayo has committed to around its people, the planet and governance. Below are some key highlights:

The company completed its first Greenhouse Gas Emissions inventory for the reporting year 2020 to set the base year of emissions from which it will measure progress towards its goal of Net Zero 2030. To that end, Zayo’s Sustainability Employee Resource Group (ERG) donated 1,900 trees, providing 178.5 credits against 2021 carbon emissions.

Zayo’s subsea Zeus route represents the latest in technology and a commitment to responsible and sustainable infrastructure.

In 2021, 36% of hires at the director level and up were female and 17% were ethnically diverse. Zayo is committed to gender and ethnic diversity across its employee base, board of directors and supply chain.

As part of the 2021 holiday season, Zayo gave every employee four hours of Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to invest in areas most meaningful to them. After the program’s proven initial success, the company has expanded the benefit, providing quarterly VTO as an ongoing benefit.

To learn more about Zayo’s ESG efforts or to download the full report, visit https://www.zayo.com/environmental-social-governance.

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com.

