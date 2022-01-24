Chimerix to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on May 16, 2022

DURHAM, N.C., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please dial (877) 354-4056 (domestic) or (678) 809-1043 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 3535104. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.chimerix.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Chimerix website approximately two hours after the event.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. In June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval of TEMBEXA for the treatment of smallpox as a medical countermeasure. The Company has two other advanced clinical-stage development programs, ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). ONC201 is in development for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include those relating to, among other things, results from the BICR of the 50- patient cohort of ONC201 for the treatment of recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma, the status of Chimerix’s oncology programs, and the manufacturing, potential benefits and government procurement of TEMBEXA. Among the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks that the current pre-clinical or clinical study data for ONC201 or CMX521 will not support accelerated, or any, regulatory approval; the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Oncoceutics may not be realized; the ability to generate positive results in a Phase 3 study in acute myeloid leukemia and subsequent approval for DSTAT; risks that Chimerix will not obtain a procurement contract for TEMBEXA in smallpox in a timely manner or at all; Chimerix’s current BCV manufacturing efforts may not satisfy the requirements of any procurement award; Chimerix’s reliance on a sole source third-party manufacturer for drug supply; risks that ongoing or future trials may not be successful or replicate previous trial results, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent trials; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for our drugs; risks that our drugs may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties; and additional risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

