Malta Announces Addition of International Energy Executive Philippe Delleville to Senior Management Team

Power Industry Expert Who Pioneered Wind Turbine Repowering and Engineered Remaking of Gamesa Set to Turbocharge Malta’s Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Malta Inc., a leading innovator of grid-scale, long-duration energy storage (LDES), announced today the addition of Philippe (“Phil”) Delleville as Managing Director of Product Development, Strategy and Operations.

Delleville joins Malta with extensive global business development acumen, having served in catalytic management positions with major national and international energy corporations. Delleville most recently held multiple roles with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., culminating in his leadership as the Global Head of Siemens Gamesa’s Project and Developmental Finance group.

In this position, Delleville oversaw over $4 billion in project financing and supported approximately 4 gigawatts worth of wind energy projects. Prior to his role in Project and Development Finance, he was Vice President / Managing Director of the Service department for the North American region, optimizing the department’s profitability and implementing key initiatives to grow the business. Under his direction, Siemens Gamesa became a pioneer in wind energy project repowering.

Prior to Siemens Gamesa, Delleville amassed two decades of international experience in general management, manufacturing operations, strategic marketing, and product management for Saint-Gobain Corporation, a publicly held multinational producer of construction products and high-performance materials.

In 2021 Delleville was appointed as a member of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) Advisory Committee.

“Phil Delleville’s galvanizing approach to organizational development and project finance makes his addition to our team an exciting moment in the Malta Inc. journey,” said Malta CEO Ramya Swaminathan. “Phil’s proven international experience, his uncanny ability to anticipate what’s next, and his penchant for bringing people together will catalyze Malta’s progress as we rapidly advance toward global commercialization.”

Malta signaled that 2022 will be a transformational year for company as it implements its strategic plan with the addition of key industry professionals and a focus on commercial projects, as worldwide storage demand—particularly long duration—grows at an accelerating pace. Following the appointment of Alexandra (“Alie”) Pruner to the position of Board Chair last month, Delleville’s hiring is a major step in the company’s 2022 Strategic Plan to assemble a world-leading team and advance Malta’s position as the preeminent LDES company globally.

Delleville holds dual French and American citizenship and is multi-lingual, with fluency in English, French, German and Spanish. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international business and finance from the European School of Business, Germany, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Reims Management School, France, and his MBA from Temple University.

About Malta Inc.,

Based in Cambridge Massachusetts, Malta, Inc. has developed a Pumped Heat Energy Storage (PHES) system to provide long-duration, large-scale, cost-effective, and safe energy storage. Malta’s system stores electricity as thermal energy and then re-generates the electricity on demand for up to 200 hours, meeting daily and weekly needs. Malta’s PHES system also generates clean heat for industrial and district heating applications. The company was originally incubated at Google’s Moonshot Factory, X, and is backed by energy industry leaders Alfa Laval, Proman, Chevron Technology Ventures, as well as investors Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Piva Capital.

Visit: www.maltainc.com

