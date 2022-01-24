Segra International Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Compound Genetics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Segra International Corp. (“Segra”), an agriculture technology company is pleased to announce a new partnership with the renowned cannabis brand Compound Genetics. Under the agreement Segra will partner with San Francisco based Node Labs LLC to introduce a variety of forward-thinking cultivars from Compound Genetics, and other top genetics brands, to Canadian and International growers via Segra’s plant tissue culture production nursery. Cultivar menu development is underway with releases anticipated in early 2023. Tissue culture nursery stock plantlets will be distributed under both exclusive and limited license agreements to growers globally.

“We are thrilled for this opportunity to introduce so many more people around the world to the exceptional Compound Genetics brand experience through this collaborative partnership,” said Jamie Blundell, CEO of Segra. “Our tissue culture nursery process, quality control systems, and sales network makes us the ideal partner for both exceptional breeders like Compound and top licensed producers globally.”

Lauren Avenius, CEO of Node Labs commented, “We could not be happier to be partnering with Segra. Their commitment to the plant and excellence mirrors the best in cannabis. The launch of Compound Genetics in Canada through Segra’s tissue culture nursery will allow our premium family of cultivars to reach outside the US and be accessed by cultivators and consumers worldwide, all with the same quality and trust that our customers have come to expect from Node Labs.”

This new partnership provides a lucrative opportunity for growers to bring official Compound Genetics cultivars to their respective markets, and in many cases exclusive access. Segra’s clean stock tissue culture plantlets provide growers piece of mind that the plants will arrive free of any detectable pests or pathogens. Supplies are limited so reach out today to learn more about this opportunity and become part of the Compound-Segra family. [email protected]

About Segra International:

Segra is a Vancouver Canada based agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture, plant genomics, and pathogen detection services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. Its proprietary technologies empower clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce Verified Segra Stock™ cannabis plantlets in collaboration with top breeders, and currently ships to licensed producers in Canada and a growing list of international destinations. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance to support this vision.

About Node Labs and Compound Genetics

Founded in 2018, Node Labs is focused on preserving and providing the best cannabis the world has to offer. We celebrate cannabis as a cottage industry, supporting small growers as well as large cultivators and multi-state operators. With a library of over 300+ cultivars in-vitro, we provide genetic restoration, banking, and tissue culture stock to licensed nurseries, breeders, and farms. Our clients are leaders in the industry in both medical and recreational cannabis. Node Labs is also the home of Compound Genetics, where we support breeding programs with our clean stock and license the hottest designer genetics in California and beyond.

Learn more at segra-intl.com and nodelabsca.com